HOUSTON (AP) — New Houston coach Lovie Smith wasn’t upset with Davis Mills when the second-year quarterback recently told a reporter that the Texans were going to “shock the world” this season. Smith, a veteran of more than 20 NFL seasons, understood the point Mills was trying to make. “All he’s really saying is guys, we’ve been working hard, we think we’re a pretty good football team,” Smith said. “And if we do well, you’re not picking us to win much. I’d say no one here is. So, it’s going to probably be a shock if that happens.” It certainly would be stunning to most everyone outside of the organization if Houston does well this season with the team entering the year with the worst odds to win the Super Bowl at 300-1, according to FanDuel.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO