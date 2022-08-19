ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 17-year-old boy wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 45th and Center. It happened at approximately 4:21 a.m. Police say the suspect fired shots into an occupied house, striking the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Indianapolis#Wisconsin#Law Enforcement#K 9#Cbs#Kenosha Detective
FOX59

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the victim of an attempted robbery. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISN

Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX59

Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old tells FOX59 News there was no […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
FOX59

Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wbiw.com

Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee men found with drugs, guns, child in car, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men who are convicted felons were arrested after prosecutors say heroin/fentanyl, cocaine/fentanyl, multiple guns and a child under the age of 1 were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Anthony Ball Jr., 32, and Lashawn Gillispie, 27, each face one count of possession with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX59

Indy felon faces federal gun charge after domestic disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces federal charges following a domestic disturbance involving a gun. A federal grand jury indicted 41-year-old James Hoskins on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment stems from a June 2022 incident on South Belmont Street in which Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy