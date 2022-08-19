Read full article on original website
Kenosha police plead for community's help after shooting injures 3 people
Two people who were shot following an argument at a Kenosha bar are expected to survive but remain hospitalized, according to Kenosha police.
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 17-year-old boy wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 45th and Center. It happened at approximately 4:21 a.m. Police say the suspect fired shots into an occupied house, striking the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the victim of an attempted robbery. He […]
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill […]
WISN
Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old tells FOX59 News there was no […]
Milwaukee woman shot by neighbor, upset over dog
A man who prosecutors say shot his neighbor during a dispute near 79th and Hampton one week ago is making his first appearance in court.
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
wbiw.com
Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men found with drugs, guns, child in car, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men who are convicted felons were arrested after prosecutors say heroin/fentanyl, cocaine/fentanyl, multiple guns and a child under the age of 1 were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Anthony Ball Jr., 32, and Lashawn Gillispie, 27, each face one count of possession with...
Indy felon faces federal gun charge after domestic disturbance
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces federal charges following a domestic disturbance involving a gun. A federal grand jury indicted 41-year-old James Hoskins on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment stems from a June 2022 incident on South Belmont Street in which Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched […]
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
