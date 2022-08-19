ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MADISON – Colleen Kay Canney – the one-and-only Irish Colleen, born on St. Patrick’s Day – passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She loved her family, her Irish heritage, and her Packers. She was a private person, but those who knew her well the inner child she kept near the surface and recognized the twinkle in her hazel eyes when something tickled her. When her belly laugh started (often leading to tears of hilarity), you couldn’t help but join in.
Penguin display reopens at Milwaukee County Zoo

NIGHT AT 9. AND THE PENGUINS ARE ONCE AGAIN ON PROUD DISPLAY AT THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ZOO ALL BIRD EXHIBITS REOPENING A FEW WEEKS AGO. THEY WERE PREVIOUSLY CLOSED DUE TO A BIRD FLU THREAT FOLLOWING AN OUTBREAK IN JEFFERSON COUNTY. PEOPLE ARE REALLY EXCITED. WE GOT A LOT OF QUESTIONS FROM PEOPLE BECAUSE THE PENGUINS CERTAINLY THAT’S THE FIRST THING THAT YOU SEE IT’S SORT OF A FOCAL POINT EXHIBIT. AND SO EVERYBODY WANTED TO KNOW WHERE THE PENGUINS THE FLAMINGOS TOO ACTUALLY WERE ANOTHER SPECIES. THAT WAS OFF EXHIBIT. MEANWHILE, IT’S THE ZOOS A LA CARTE EVENT WEEKEND FEATURING DOZENS OF LOCAL FOOD VENDORS AND LIVE MUSIC T.
Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 pm while in the 1800 block of Portage Ave. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man, the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
Madison NH Fatal Crash Kills One – NBC Boston

State Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash in which three adults were ejected from a vehicle, leaving one of them dead. Troopers responded to a crash on Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 3:47 pm Sunday, authorities said, where first responders discovered a Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof. Upon arrival, state police discovered three adults ejected from the vehicle, along with five children inside the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.
