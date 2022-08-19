Alfred “Al” V. Leanna, 89, Green Bay passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Anna’s Health Care in Sturgeon Bay. Al was born on December 11, 1932 in Green Bay, the son of Fred and Martha (Forsythe) Leanna. He was a graduate of Green Bay East High School with the class of 1951. On June 1, 1985 he married the former Darlene King and the couple enjoyed over 31 years together. Growing up he worked at Riemers Meat Packing Plant in Green Bay as well as the family farm for many years. Al then accepted a position with the county as a Mechanic at the Brown County Mental Health Center for over 30 years until his retirement. Al loved the outdoors and greatly enjoyed feeding the wildlife around his home especially the deer, the birds and turkeys.

