What to know about new layout, parking, sand
ASHWAUBENON – The final weekend in August means Artstreet, and while its traditional spot on the calendar hasn’t changed, its location has. For the first time in 40 years, artist booths will not line the streets of downtown Green Bay. Mosaic Arts Inc., the nonprofit arts advocacy group behind the popular art fair and end-of-summer celebration, announced earlier this year it was moving Artstreet to Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway, in Ashwaubenon.
School name change honors former longtime principal | WFRV Local 5
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Appleton Area School District officials have renamed a school in honor of a former principal who dedicated 16 years to making that school and the district as a whole a better place. Friends, family, and colleagues called Ronald Dunlap the ‘Gentle Giant.’ Not only because he was a...
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
Fisk Park basketball courts dedicated to Pastor LC Green
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay honored Pastor LC Green at a place he cared for deeply while surrounded by a community that he dedicated his life to making stronger. Pastor Green passed away in December at the age of 70. He was the pastor...
Alfred Leanna Obituary (1932 – 2022) – Green Bay, WI
Alfred “Al” V. Leanna, 89, Green Bay passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Anna’s Health Care in Sturgeon Bay. Al was born on December 11, 1932 in Green Bay, the son of Fred and Martha (Forsythe) Leanna. He was a graduate of Green Bay East High School with the class of 1951. On June 1, 1985 he married the former Darlene King and the couple enjoyed over 31 years together. Growing up he worked at Riemers Meat Packing Plant in Green Bay as well as the family farm for many years. Al then accepted a position with the county as a Mechanic at the Brown County Mental Health Center for over 30 years until his retirement. Al loved the outdoors and greatly enjoyed feeding the wildlife around his home especially the deer, the birds and turkeys.
