Lenoir County, NC

WITN

Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
NEW BERN, NC
foxwilmington.com

$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

EdNC’s work to understand North Carolina’s 100 counties continues

EdNC officially kicked off our journey to visit all 100 counties and deepen our connections across the entire state last year. Since that time, we’ve already been to 86 counties. North Carolina, we have made some memories. Cheyenne McNeill, one of our newest team members and regional reporter, had...
POLITICS
Business
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Modular Solutions, Inc - Accounting/Administrative Professional

Modular Solutions, Inc. seeks an "in-person" accounting/administrative professional in our Kinston location (approx. 30 - 40 hours per week). Estimated starting pay range of $15 - $20 per hour (higher hourly rate would be considered depending on education and experience). Our company is involved in the sales and leasing of...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Neuse Regional Libraries - La Grange Public Library Branch Manager

Neuse Regional Libraries are accepting applications for La Grange Public Library Branch Manager. Position supervises, directs, and coordinates the activities of the La Grange Public Library. Rotating shifts and evening/weekend work will be required. This position will begin 09/16/22 at a starting salary of $34,320 and includes benefits. College degree...
LA GRANGE, NC
WCNC

In memoir, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for taking science, history out of elementary schools

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is dropping more hints about a potential run for governor in 2024. And, if elected, he says he’d work to keep science and history out of some elementary school classrooms. He says he’d also seek to eliminate the State Board of Education, end abortion and work to prevent transgender people from serving in the military.
EDUCATION
Axios

EVs continue to grow in North Carolina, despite high prices

Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation. Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June. Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported...
POLITICS
WITN

Craven County intersection to be improved for safety

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be rearranged to improve safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a contractor will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The work is expected between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

NC visitor spending increased 45% last year

Compared to 2020, visitor spending across the state was up 45% in 2021. Visitor spending was $79 million a day in 2021 statewide, and $6.4 million in visitor-generated taxes per day, according to a study the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce released Wednesday. The numbers show a strong recovery seen...
POLITICS
neusenews.com

UScellular Donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (Aug. 16, 2022) – UScellular has announced a $30,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP) in Lenoir County to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. The company has invested in BGCCP to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs.
KINSTON, NC
Technician Online

First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina

On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Emergency officials urge safety ahead of peak hurricane season

N.C. (WITN) - The peak of hurricane season is just weeks away and emergency response officials continue to encourage safety. Eastern Carolina is no stranger to devastating hurricanes. Hurricane Florence in September of 2018 is just one example. There have been no hurricanes in our region so far this season,...
ENVIRONMENT
Tyler Mc.

North Carolina Gardening with Dandelions - The Easiest Crop to Grow and Harvest

Gardening is a great activity to engage in, especially in the state of North Carolina! Plenty of crops can easily be grown in this state's climate & give you a pretty decent harvest to eat from when all your plants mature. You can grow plenty of vegetables herbs, and edible stuffs to enjoy, but many crops you can grow require a lot of time & effort most do not have. Luckily, this article is here to suggest a great delicious plants to grow in the Tar Heel State that require minimal effort to grow. In fact, this particular crop regularly grows in people's yards around North Carolina without them even trying & very few take advantage of this fact.... but you can!
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Schools welcomes returning staff for the 2022-23 school year

Snow Hill, NC - For the first time in over a decade, Greene County Schools begins a school year with brand new leadership at the top. In June, long time superintendent Patrick Miller and director of Human Resources Raymond Smith both retired leaving Greene county with a combined 90 years of service to the children of the county. This year, Dr. Frank Creech takes the helm of the school district as its superintendent and Dr. Rodney McNeil has stepped into the role of Executive Director of Human Capital replacing Smith.
GREENE COUNTY, NC

