A United Airlines flight due to journey from Newark to Denver taxied for so long on a New York runway, it eventually ran out of fuel. The plane stayed on the runway for more than six hours, before returning to the terminal as it “no longer had enough fuel”. New York Times reporter Hiroko Tabuchi shared her experience of the distrastrous flight, which was eventually cancelled, on social media.After the lengthy delay, passengers were told to disembark the plane so that it could be refuelled before reboarding, Ms Tabuchi reported.You can’t make this up.. my United flight out of...

TRAVEL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO