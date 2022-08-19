ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Pakistan picks central bank veteran Jameel Ahmad as new governor

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q61HA_0hN6P5RJ00

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan named Jameel Ahmad, a deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), as the central bank's new governor on Friday, appointing him for a five-year term.

The Pakistani central bank had been without a full-time governor since May and one of Ahmad's first tasks will be to chair a monetary policy meeting to consider its policy rate.

Ahmad's career spans more than 30 years in various positions at the State Bank of Pakistan and the Saudi Central Bank, the country's central bank said in a profile on its website.

Prior to his appointment as deputy governor of the Pakistani central bank in 2018, he was executive director of its Banking Supervision and Financial Stability Group.

As a deputy SBP governor, Ahmad played an instrumental role in the digitisation of banking and payments as well in the enabling of financial technology services, the bank said.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; writing by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Mark Heinrich and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Karachi#Pakistani#The Saudi Central Bank#Banking Supervision#Financial Stability Group#Sbp
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

558K+
Followers
350K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy