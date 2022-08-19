ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

3D model reveals megalodon could salvage an 8-meter orca in five clean bites

By Sade Agard
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2yj5_0hN6P3fr00
A shark

According to a new 3D modeling study published in Science Advances , the extinct giant shark, Otodus megalodon, could reach body sizes and speeds much greater than previously imagined. The study suggests that the shark had quite the fierce feeding ecology with the ability to ingest completely and, in as few as five bites, prey as large as an eight-meter orca.

The million-year-old megalodon once ruled the oceans

As the largest shark to have ever roamed the oceans, the megalodon, meaning ‘big tooth,’ continues to capture widespread interest. We know that the superpredator was alive around 20 million years ago before going extinct 3.6 million years ago, based on the earliest megalodon fossils, Otodus megalodon. Yet, while its large fossilized teeth have been found on every continent except Antarctica, in reality, these are just fragments of the megalodon, and as such, our understanding of its anatomy remains limited.

So far, only megalodon's teeth and some vertebrae have been discovered due to their skeletons being made of cartilage which does not fossilize well. Therefore, the size and shape of other components of the megalodon’s anatomy inferred from these fragments remain questionable — and in some cases, outdated. For example, the study highlights that the megalodon’s body mass was last estimated in the early 1990s and was based on the now disfavored assumption that C. carcharias is a direct descendant of O. megalodon.

The new study reconstructed a 16-meter O. megalodon using an exceptionally well-preserved fossil to create the first three-dimensional model of its body. The study also challenges what was previously known about the apex predator’s ‘cruising’ speed and feeding habits.

A larger body size than previously known

The resulting model suggests that the megalodon had a body size of approximately 15.9 meters — considerably longer than a previous estimate of 9.2 meters. Additionally, the study explains that the specimen used to produce these estimates is smaller than other fossilized vertebrae discovered. Some of which are up to 50 percent larger than those used in the model, suggesting that the maximum length of the megalodon’s body size could be as much as 19.8 meters.

Faster ‘cruising’ speeds

When compared to 33 extant species, including the megalodon’s closest mesothermic and macropredatory relatives, the study reveals that the 16-meter reconstructed shark was able to cruise faster — at over three miles an hour, to be exact. To put this into context, the largest living fish, the filter-feeding whale, cruises at around two miles per hour.

A whole orca in five clean bites

The 16-meter reconstructed megalodon shark was calculated to have a gape of around 1.8 meters and could completely ingest, in as few as five bites, prey as large as an 8-meter orca. Importantly, this challenges a previous study’s suggestion that the O.megalogan focussed on small prey.

The Conversation has described this as equivalent to eating the Tyrannosaurus rex in just three bites.

The full study and its limitations are published here .

Engineer your mind.

Get the top tech stories delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 2

Related
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage#Shark Bites#Whale Shark#Megalodon Shark#Science Advances
natureworldnews.com

If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?

The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
digg.com

Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video

Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
112K+
Followers
11K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy