1 Clay Township Man Died Following A Traffic Crash In China Township (China Township, MI)
Officials are investigating a traffic crash in China Township that killed a man.
The accident occurred when an eastbound 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light at the intersection of Wadhams and Puttygut roads [..]
More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Detroit Accident News
- Recent Grand Rapids Accident News
- Recent Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Michigan Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Michigan? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0