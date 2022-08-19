1 Clay Township Man Died Following A Traffic Crash In China Township (China Township, MI)

The end of last week saw separate traffic accidents in Huron and St. Clair counties. On Thursday, an accident at the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road left a Fort Gratiot Township man dead from his injuries. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Tri-Hospital EMS and Fort Gratiot Fire/Rescue responded to the scene after 8:30 a.m. to find that the driver, later identified as 62-year-old Robert McCormick had rolled his car several times. The investigation is ongoing, as it is unclear how or why the car rolled over.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO