ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK Financier Goldfinch Closes Three Distribution & Development Entities

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzGSP_0hN6MiuI00

UK financier Goldfinch has shuttered three of its subsidiary companies.

According to documents on Companies House, Bird Box Distribution Ltd entered a creditors liquidation and SEIS vehicle Bird Box Film Development is being dissolved this week. Streaming platform Birdbox.film, a short-lived VOD service, has also gone out of business.

Phil McKenzie, COO Goldfinch, told us: “ Goldfinch continues to actively invest in the future of the UK and global independent film industry and operates across a number of lines of business. However, as with most businesses, some ventures are simply more successful than others. Birdbox Distribution Ltd and birdbox.film were only start-up ventures within the Goldfinch group and as with many such enterprises they unfortunately, and after a tough couple of years, became no longer viable and ceased to trade.”

According to Companies House, Bird Box Distribution (BBD) amassed debts of £363,227. A large part of this debt was a loan owed to a young, London-based Russian entrepreneur who was one of the directors of the subsidiary.

BBD previously released at least two films theatrically: thriller Killers Anonymous starring Gary Oldman, and music doc Ronnie’s , about the iconic Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London.

We were told that Goldfinch’s talent management agency, The Koop, which was first announced two years ago, remains in operation despite its website still being under construction.

Goldfinch last week announced Hell in Heaven, a documentary series and podcast based on the death of Wall Street millionaire John Bender at his Costa Rican jungle mansion. The projects are the first fruits of Goldfinch’s non-fiction IP incubator called Selectors.

Projects Goldfinch has worked on include Sadie Frost-directed doc Quant , Kelsey Grammer pic Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop (pictured) and WWII drama Waiting For Anya . In production are documentary Don’t Forget Me, about rock star Eddie Cochran, and Lena Headey’s directorial debut The Trap , due to shoot later this year.

Screen was first to report the news of the closures.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Regal Parent Cineworld “Open For Business As Usual” Amid Bankruptcy Talk; Cinema Stocks Dip

Cineworld,, staggering under heavy debt and facing a dip in box office revenue this quarter, asserted Friday that it’s business as usual for the giant movie chain while it explores options. The statement follows a report today that the U.K parent of Regal Cinemas is preparing to file for bankruptcy. Cineworld presaged a potential Chapter 11 earlier this week when it noted “active discussions with various stakeholders” as it evaluates “various strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction.” “All of our Cineworld and Regal theatres are open for business as usual, and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cineworld Responds To Bankruptcy Chatter: Options Include “Possible Voluntary Chapter 11 Filing” In U.S.

In response to recent speculation, Cineworld has provided an update to its August 17 announcement regarding an evaluation of strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction. Reiterating that Cineworld’s theaters, including the Regal chain in the U.S., are “open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members,” the world’s second largest exhibitor said that the strategic options through which it may achieve its restructuring objectives “include a possible voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States and associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions as part of an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Ronnie Scott
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Eddie Cochran
Person
Kelsey Grammer
The Associated Press

UK port workers join rail staff in strikes as prices soar

LONDON (AP) — Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.’s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England’s east coast, which handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships. The strike comes as people across the U.K. faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week as thousands of rail workers continued a summer of strikes to seek better pay and job security amid soaring food and energy price hikes. Only around one in five U.K. trains were expected to run on Saturday, with some areas having no services all day. Soccer and cricket fans attending sports games, as well as tourists, were among those affected. The disruptions will continue into Sunday, and union leaders say more strikes are likely.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Leon Vitali Dies: Stanley Kubrick Close Associate And Actor Was 74

Leon Vitali, an actor in Barry Lyndon who went on to become director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, died Friday in Los Angeles at age 74. His family confirmed his death to Associated Press, but no cause was given. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his children said in a statement provided by his daughter, Masha Vitali. “He will be remembered with love and be hugely missed by the many people he touched.” Vitali was profiled in the 2017 documentary Filmworker, which spotlighted his contributions to Kubrick’ work. Filmmaker Tony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

U.K. Distributor Lightbulb Adds FrightFest Quartet To Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Lightbulb Film Distribution has acquired four features ahead of their U.K. premieres at FrightFest, running in London from August 25 to 29. They include Dominic Brunt’s Wolf Manor about a film crew who fall prey to the resident werewolf of a manor house where they are shooting a vampire film. James Fleet and John Henshaw lead the cast. The deal was negotiated with Jeffrey Cooper at Cut Entertainment. The company has also acquired U.S. horror-thriller The Summoned in which two couples are invited to an exclusive retreat to work on their relationships, but all is not as it seems. The deal was negotiated...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Finally Returning After Suffering From Long Covid

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Sutton is finally returning to Port Charles. Emma Samms, who briefly returned in General Hospital in 2020 to reprise her beloved role, had to postpone her comeback after contracting Covid. She then suffered from long Covid, which kept her away from the set of the ABC daytime drama. She’s now set to return to the ABC sudser in October. Fans last saw Holly on September 18, 2020; though presumed dead, Holly was found alive and locked in a cell in Monte Carlo. “I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Business Industry#Linus Business#Companies House#Bird Box Distribution Ltd#Birdbox Distribution Ltd#Russian#Bbd
Deadline

Revealed: British Broadcasters & Streamers Demand Change From UK Studios On “Clear & Disturbing” Disabled Access Issues As They Launch The TV Access Project

EXCLUSIVE: Britain’s major broadcasters and streamers are taking a stand on “clear and disturbing” access issues impacting the industry’s disabled population and have demanded change from studios and post-production facilities. Deadline can exclusively reveal that the flagship cross-industry initiative to be launched at this week’s Edinburgh Television Festival will be the TV Access Project (TAP), a blueprint to rid the sector of appalling accessibility problems, spearheaded by BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore. The BBC, Channel 4, Britbox International, Disney+ UK, ITV, Paramount, Prime Video, Sky and UKTV are all signed up to TAP and the project has backing from influential producer...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

House Of The Dragon: Cornwall, Derbyshire, Spain, Portugal Tourism Industries Prepare For Surge Of Fantasy Fan Visitors

When House of the Dragon makes its highly-anticipated global debut this week, it won’t just be fans who will be poring over every scene. The tourist boards of the UK’s Cornwall and Peak District regions, plus their counterparts in Spain and Portugal, will also be watching carefully – and bracing themselves for a huge influx of extra visitors this year, travellers inspired by their most beautiful landscapes all featured in the forthcoming fantasy epic. Its predecessor Game of Thrones transformed the tourism industry of Croatia, Iceland and Northern Ireland during the decade after filming began in 2011. Visit Cornwall’s chief executive, Malcolm Bell,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Telegram founder wants to explore web3-based auctions for custom usernames

Durov said on his Telegram channel that he was impressed by the TON project — an independent project not affiliated with Telegram — and how it is used for domain name/wallet auctions. He noted that Telegram can replicate TON’s auction on the app by putting custom usernames, group and channel links on the auction on blockchain — just like NFTs.
INTERNET
Deadline

BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision promotes Anne Morrison; Sky Assistant Commissioner Program; Banijay Sells ‘Limitless Win’ & ‘Blow Up’; ‘Drive My Car’ Scoops FIPRESCI Grand Prix For Best Film Of 2022 – Global Briefs

BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision Promotes Anne Morrison Nevision, the indie behind Brian Cox’s directorial debut Glenrothan, has upped BAFTA-winning exec Anne Morrison to CEO and Creative Director. Morrison was previously Creative Director, Factual, and will continue in that role. She will focus on the future growth and strategic expansion of the company, working with both established and up-and-coming global talent. Nevision was behind BAFTA-winner The Missing Children for ITV and is working on Glenrothan with Lionsgate UK and animated series Goode Stuff with Israeli indie Ananey. “Since joining Nevision three years ago, I have seen the company flourish as a producer,” said Morrison. “We...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Morning Show’: Julianna Margulies Returning For Season 3

Julianna Margulies is set to return for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in the role of UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Production on the new season is currently underway. Emmy Award winner Margulies’ return follows the recent casting of Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who will portray Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson into his powerful orbit. The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, specifically, its morning show hosts Alex and Bradley,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Altitude Boards International Sales, UK & Ireland Rights For Laura Poitras’ Nan Goldin Doc ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’

Altitude has boarded international sales and UK and Irish distribution on Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras’s Nan Goldin bio-pic All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, ahead of its world premiere at Venice and North American debut at Toronto. The Participant-backed production is billed as “an epic, emotional” story about the renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, told through her slideshows, intimate interviews and photography. It features rare footage of her fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis brought on by painkillers developed by their Purdue Pharma company and also delves into a more personal side of her life, through...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ioane ‘John’ King Dies: Costar Of ‘Spartacus’ TV Series On Starz Was 49

Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the prominent cast members of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died at age 49 of adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread to his pancreas and other organs. He announced his condition in January. No information on where he died was available. The New Zealand actor played gladiator “Rhaskos” in the series. Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in the show, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. “On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra. But with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. I remember John most fondly for his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dr. Dre Reveals How Close He Was To Dying After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is opening up about how severe his health was when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. The rapper and music producer made an appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast where he made revelations about what happened and how close to death he was. “I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.” Dre said...
NFL
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Down 19%; ‘Hamilton’, ‘Into The Woods’ Top Earners

Broadway box office drooped in the final, sun-baked weeks before the Fall arrivals of new shows, with the roster of productions down to 20 last week and total box office slipping 19% from the previous week to $22,232,527. Attendance was down about 15% to 181,785, roughly commensurate with the lesser number of productions (down from 23 the week prior). Also contributing to the drop: The Music Man was on a scheduled hiatus and played no performances during the week ending Aug. 21. (POTUS and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical had closed on Aug. 14). Still, the sturdiest of the shows remained...
MOVIES
Deadline

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died Aug. 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports. Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000. He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI. He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award. Born John Michael Tuck on Sept. 10, 1945 in Silsbee, Texas, Tuck grew up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy