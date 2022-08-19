UK Financier Goldfinch Closes Three Distribution & Development Entities

UK financier Goldfinch has shuttered three of its subsidiary companies.

According to documents on Companies House, Bird Box Distribution Ltd entered a creditors liquidation and SEIS vehicle Bird Box Film Development is being dissolved this week. Streaming platform Birdbox.film, a short-lived VOD service, has also gone out of business.

Phil McKenzie, COO Goldfinch, told us: “ Goldfinch continues to actively invest in the future of the UK and global independent film industry and operates across a number of lines of business. However, as with most businesses, some ventures are simply more successful than others. Birdbox Distribution Ltd and birdbox.film were only start-up ventures within the Goldfinch group and as with many such enterprises they unfortunately, and after a tough couple of years, became no longer viable and ceased to trade.”

According to Companies House, Bird Box Distribution (BBD) amassed debts of £363,227. A large part of this debt was a loan owed to a young, London-based Russian entrepreneur who was one of the directors of the subsidiary.

BBD previously released at least two films theatrically: thriller Killers Anonymous starring Gary Oldman, and music doc Ronnie’s , about the iconic Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in London.

We were told that Goldfinch’s talent management agency, The Koop, which was first announced two years ago, remains in operation despite its website still being under construction.

Goldfinch last week announced Hell in Heaven, a documentary series and podcast based on the death of Wall Street millionaire John Bender at his Costa Rican jungle mansion. The projects are the first fruits of Goldfinch’s non-fiction IP incubator called Selectors.

Projects Goldfinch has worked on include Sadie Frost-directed doc Quant , Kelsey Grammer pic Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop (pictured) and WWII drama Waiting For Anya . In production are documentary Don’t Forget Me, about rock star Eddie Cochran, and Lena Headey’s directorial debut The Trap , due to shoot later this year.

Screen was first to report the news of the closures.