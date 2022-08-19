ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

“I Don’t Like Him”: Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker Claims He’s Only Read Two Pages Of Satanic Verses

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcpDE_0hN6Mh1Z00

Salman Rushdie ’s alleged assailant has claimed he has only ever read two pages of the author’s novel The Satanic Verses .

Hadi Matar has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault, after the incident a week ago, when the Booker prize-winning author was stabbed on stage at a conference where he was about to talk about free speech. Matar has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Iran-supporting extremist is being held in jail, from where he gave an interview to The New York Post , in which:

  • He said he had only read two pages of The Satanic Verses , Rushdie’s 1988 novel that caused Iran’s then leader to declare a fatwa against him.
  • Matar did not confirm his alleged actions were driven by the fatwa, saying only that he respected the Ayatollah – “he’s a great person” – and that Rushdie was “someone who attacked Islam.”
  • He said he was surprised that Rushdie had survived the attack.

The Post reported Matar saying of Rushdie: “I don’t like the person. I don’t think he’s a very good person. I don’t like him very much. He’s someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems.”

Rushdie remains in hospital following last week’s attack, when he suffered a damaged liver as well as severed nerves in an arm and eye injuries. His family has reported that he has been taken off a ventilator and is in good spirits.

Henry Reese, the conference moderator on stage with him at the time of the attack and who sustained injuries himself, has spoken out about the shocking incident.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 5

Related
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Facebook & Instagram Remove Accounts Of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Nonprofit Because Of Misinformation

Facebook and Instagram removed the accounts of Children’s Health Defense, the non-profit led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over what the platforms said were repeated violations of their Covid-19 policies. Children’s Health Defense reported on the actions of the platforms in a posting on its website Thursday. It said that it had received a notice from Facebook that the account had been unpublished and a notice from Instagram that it had been suspended. In a statement, Kennedy said, “Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies. Our constitutional framers recognized...
INTERNET
The Independent

Voices: Why Salman Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’ remains so controversial

One of the most controversial books in recent literary history, Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, was published three decades ago and almost immediately set off angry demonstrations all over the world, some of them violent. A year later, in 1989, Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa or religious ruling, ordering Muslims to kill the author. Born in India to a Muslim family, but by then a British citizen living in the UK, Rushdie was forced to go into protective hiding for the greater part of a decade. What was – and still is – behind this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Olivia Newton John
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate

Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Islam#The Satanic Verses#Violent Crime#The New York Post#The Post
Deadline

Leon Vitali Dies: Stanley Kubrick Close Associate And Actor Was 74

Leon Vitali, an actor in Barry Lyndon who went on to become director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, died Friday in Los Angeles at age 74. His family confirmed his death to Associated Press, but no cause was given. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his children said in a statement provided by his daughter, Masha Vitali. “He will be remembered with love and be hugely missed by the many people he touched.” Vitali was profiled in the 2017 documentary Filmworker, which spotlighted his contributions to Kubrick’ work. Filmmaker Tony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Morning Show’: Julianna Margulies Returning For Season 3

Julianna Margulies is set to return for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in the role of UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Production on the new season is currently underway. Emmy Award winner Margulies’ return follows the recent casting of Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who will portray Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson into his powerful orbit. The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, specifically, its morning show hosts Alex and Bradley,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ioane ‘John’ King Dies: Costar Of ‘Spartacus’ TV Series On Starz Was 49

Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the prominent cast members of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died at age 49 of adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread to his pancreas and other organs. He announced his condition in January. No information on where he died was available. The New Zealand actor played gladiator “Rhaskos” in the series. Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in the show, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. “On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra. But with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. I remember John most fondly for his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dr. Dre Reveals How Close He Was To Dying After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is opening up about how severe his health was when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. The rapper and music producer made an appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast where he made revelations about what happened and how close to death he was. “I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.” Dre said...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Slams Santa Fe Cops For Lack Of Thorough Testing On Live Rounds On Set

The Rust crew member who’s in the spotlight over how live rounds ended up in a gun that Alec Baldwin fired on set last year, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, pummeled New Mexico police today for their investigation of the tragedy. In what could be a pre-emptive move as the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office prepares to submit its long-awaited final report to the local DA, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Wednesday accused the cops of mishandling the matter almost from the jump. Sent out via her lawyer Jason Bowles a week after the FBI concluded the forensic study for the New Mexico police,...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died Aug. 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports. Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000. He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI. He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award. Born John Michael Tuck on Sept. 10, 1945 in Silsbee, Texas, Tuck grew up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Down 19%; ‘Hamilton’, ‘Into The Woods’ Top Earners

Broadway box office drooped in the final, sun-baked weeks before the Fall arrivals of new shows, with the roster of productions down to 20 last week and total box office slipping 19% from the previous week to $22,232,527. Attendance was down about 15% to 181,785, roughly commensurate with the lesser number of productions (down from 23 the week prior). Also contributing to the drop: The Music Man was on a scheduled hiatus and played no performances during the week ending Aug. 21. (POTUS and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical had closed on Aug. 14). Still, the sturdiest of the shows remained...
MOVIES
Deadline

Donald Trump Asks Court For A “Special Master” To Review Mar-A-Lago Documents

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking a federal court to appoint a “special master” to “preserve the sanctity of executive communication and other privileged material” seized when the FBI conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago property earlier this month. The filing — read it  here — appears to be a way for Trump to repeat grievances and argue that the August 8 search was unjustified, as he claims that he was cooperating with the National Archives and later the Justice Department as they sought records he took with him after his presidency ended. It’s unclear how the court will handle...
POTUS
Deadline

Luke Wilson Joins Kevin Costner’s Western Epic ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner’s latest venture to the western frontier continues to build on its ensemble cast, as sources tell Deadline that Luke Wilson has boarded Horizon, the new Western epic Costner is starring in and directing. Costner will also produce through his Territory Pictures Inc., and he penned the script with Jon Baird. Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jamie Campbell Bower are also on board to star in the movie, which comes from Warner Bros and New Line. Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.  Experienced through the eyes of many,...
MOVIES
Deadline

ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series

ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
TV SERIES
Deadline

CNN Sets Jan. 1 Premiere Date For CNN Films’ ‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,’ Doc On Singer With “Grace, Grit, Singular Talent”

EXCLUSIVE: CNN will be ringing in the New Year with a film on a music superstar. CNN Films’ award-winning documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, will premiere on CNN January 1, 2023 at 9 pm ET and PT, broadcast with limited commercial interruption. Warwick got her start singing in gospel groups with family members in New Jersey, and became a pop music sensation when she teamed with the songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, beginning with the 1962 song “Don’t Make Me Over.” “Ms. Warwick’s own velvet-toned voice largely tells the story of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Fatal Attraction’: Doreen Calderon Joins Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Doreen Calderon (Loot, Riverdale) has joined the cast of Fatal Attraction, the upcoming Paramount+ series that reimagines the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. Calderon will portray Maureen Walker, Dan’s (Joshua Jackson) longtime assistant who worked for his father before him. She knows how he thinks and keeps in perfect stride, but also has enough cred to tease her boss once in a while. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy