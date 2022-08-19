ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Golden eagle sightings are far and few between in Juneau.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society Programs Manager. Golden eagles are spotted now and again, soaring near Juneau ridge tops. Brenda Wright says they favor high cliffs and sightings are relatively rare — partly because the birds don’t spend much time here and leave for the winter.
Family Promise's BBQ Birthday Party

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sunday evening at Sandy Beach was Family Promise's celebration of its fifth anniversary. The BBQ dinner took place from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. 450 free BBQ pork meals were available to the community. The live auction began at 5:00 pm. Above: The live auction. Below:...
Helping Hands Foodbank talks ways to donate at community food-drive

Crystal Johnston wears a costume from Balloons by Night Moods to grab passerby's attention. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday afternoon, Balloons by Night Moods and Helping Hands Foodbank organized a food drive. The food drive was from noon to 4:00 pm. The community was...
NOTN 8-23 AM

Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting an officer. Work is ongoing on the new city bus transit center in the Juneau valley. City Manager Rorie Watt spoke about Dock electrification for use by cruise ships. The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors...
Norwegian Cruise Line donates waterfront property in Juneau to Huna Totem Corporation

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday that it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau to the Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. Engaging with other Alaska Native corporations and community stakeholders, Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure...
Watt speaks on staffing struggles at CBJ

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Staffing and hiring at the City and Borough of Juneau is an issue City Manager Rorie Watt said he is addressing. Watt spoke about it while he was a guest on Action Line on Friday. "Staffing is tough," he said "We've got probably more job openings...
JCF Individual Artists Award deadline approaching

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The deadline is approaching for artists to apply for a grant with the Juneau Community Foundation, and this year, awards amounts have been increased. It is the Individual Artist Award, and Program Director Christy Ciambor spoke about that on Action Line. "The deadline is quickly approaching...
City-wide power outage resolved quickly by AEL&P

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Early Sunday at 12:15 am, the power went out for all of Juneau. The power outage affected Auke Bay, Mendenhall Valley, Lemon Creek, Downtown, and Douglas Island. AEL&P posted updates on their Facebook page. At 12:28 am, AEL&P determined the issue originated near Snettisham. By 1:20...
Perseverance Trail work planned for Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Monday, Aug. 22nd, Perseverance Trail will undergo trail maintenance. The City and Borough of Juneau's Perseverance Trail will see a short closure to the public on Monday. The trail maintenance will take place from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Trail Mix will be helicoptering bulk...
CBJ Docks and Harbors Board will take up Seadrome property appraisal

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors Board will take up the need for an appraisal regarding the development of the Seadrome building in downtown on Thursday evening. The meeting is set for 5:05 p.m. at City Hall. It will be broadcast live via...
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.

Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
Hoonah city clerk's office rejects application for recall against Byers

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah City Clerk's office has declined to certify an application for a recall petition against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers. In a document received by News of the North on Friday, Aug. 19, city clerk Jennifer Biddiman rejected the application. A group of registered voters filed...
Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
Lemon Creek project construction website has been updated

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Work is ongoing with the Lemon Creek project, and new information on construction has been updated on the project website. More information can be found here. On Sunday, Aug. 21, there will be long-line painting from the Vanderbilt Hill area to Anka Street. From Alaway Avenue...
