kinyradio.com
Raising of the Xa'Kooch Kootéeya at the Inian Islands set for early September
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, and in collaboration with the Hoonah community, Tidelines Institute will raise and dedicate the Xa’Kooch Kootéeyaa at its campus at the Inian Islands. The kootéeyaa tells a prominent Tlingit story of the Battle of the Inian Islands, that of the...
ktoo.org
Golden eagle sightings are far and few between in Juneau.
Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society Programs Manager. Golden eagles are spotted now and again, soaring near Juneau ridge tops. Brenda Wright says they favor high cliffs and sightings are relatively rare — partly because the birds don’t spend much time here and leave for the winter.
kinyradio.com
Family Promise's BBQ Birthday Party
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sunday evening at Sandy Beach was Family Promise's celebration of its fifth anniversary. The BBQ dinner took place from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. 450 free BBQ pork meals were available to the community. The live auction began at 5:00 pm. Above: The live auction. Below:...
kinyradio.com
Community Day at the Eagle Valley Center offered families lunch, challenges and walks
Joshua Jarrett walks across a rope line at the SAIL challenge course, using hanging ropes to guide him. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday from noon to 3:00 pm, Juneau Parks and Recreation, SAIL and Discovery Southeast hosted a Community Day at Amalga Meadow's Eagle Valley Center.
kinyradio.com
Helping Hands Foodbank talks ways to donate at community food-drive
Crystal Johnston wears a costume from Balloons by Night Moods to grab passerby's attention. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday afternoon, Balloons by Night Moods and Helping Hands Foodbank organized a food drive. The food drive was from noon to 4:00 pm. The community was...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-23 AM
Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting an officer. Work is ongoing on the new city bus transit center in the Juneau valley. City Manager Rorie Watt spoke about Dock electrification for use by cruise ships. The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors...
kinyradio.com
Norwegian Cruise Line donates waterfront property in Juneau to Huna Totem Corporation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday that it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau to the Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. Engaging with other Alaska Native corporations and community stakeholders, Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Donates Alaska Land in for New Pier Development
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau, Alaska to the native-owned Huna Totem Corporation, according to a press release. Engaging with other Alaska Native corporations and community stakeholders, Huna Totem will lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on...
kinyradio.com
Report: Votes cast in primary, special election near record high for Alaska primaries
Poll worker Margaret Schorey explains the two-sided Aug. 16, 2022 ballot to a voter at the polling place in Juneau’s downtown fire station. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The number of Alaskans who cast votes in last week’s state primary and special election for...
kinyradio.com
Watt speaks on staffing struggles at CBJ
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Staffing and hiring at the City and Borough of Juneau is an issue City Manager Rorie Watt said he is addressing. Watt spoke about it while he was a guest on Action Line on Friday. "Staffing is tough," he said "We've got probably more job openings...
kinyradio.com
JCF Individual Artists Award deadline approaching
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The deadline is approaching for artists to apply for a grant with the Juneau Community Foundation, and this year, awards amounts have been increased. It is the Individual Artist Award, and Program Director Christy Ciambor spoke about that on Action Line. "The deadline is quickly approaching...
kinyradio.com
City-wide power outage resolved quickly by AEL&P
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Early Sunday at 12:15 am, the power went out for all of Juneau. The power outage affected Auke Bay, Mendenhall Valley, Lemon Creek, Downtown, and Douglas Island. AEL&P posted updates on their Facebook page. At 12:28 am, AEL&P determined the issue originated near Snettisham. By 1:20...
kinyradio.com
Perseverance Trail work planned for Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Monday, Aug. 22nd, Perseverance Trail will undergo trail maintenance. The City and Borough of Juneau's Perseverance Trail will see a short closure to the public on Monday. The trail maintenance will take place from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Trail Mix will be helicoptering bulk...
kinyradio.com
Deputy Engineering Director: Federal grant 'foundational' to building out Juneau's electric bus infrastructure
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In reaction to the recent announcement that federal funding aimed at expanding electric bussing is coming to Juneau, the city's Deputy Engineering Director said it will be foundational as the city seeks to acquire more electric busses. The City of Juneau will receive $2,264,000 from the...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Docks and Harbors Board will take up Seadrome property appraisal
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors Board will take up the need for an appraisal regarding the development of the Seadrome building in downtown on Thursday evening. The meeting is set for 5:05 p.m. at City Hall. It will be broadcast live via...
ktoo.org
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
kinyradio.com
CBJ Planning Commission to discuss conditional use permit for JYS property
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning Commission will take up a conditional use permit modification for Juneau Youth Services on Tuesday night. The meeting will be held in Assembly chambers at City Hall starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on Zoom. The...
kinyradio.com
Hoonah city clerk's office rejects application for recall against Byers
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah City Clerk's office has declined to certify an application for a recall petition against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers. In a document received by News of the North on Friday, Aug. 19, city clerk Jennifer Biddiman rejected the application. A group of registered voters filed...
kinyradio.com
Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
kinyradio.com
Lemon Creek project construction website has been updated
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Work is ongoing with the Lemon Creek project, and new information on construction has been updated on the project website. More information can be found here. On Sunday, Aug. 21, there will be long-line painting from the Vanderbilt Hill area to Anka Street. From Alaway Avenue...
