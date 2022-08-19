ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MdTA to hold open houses for Bay Crossing Tier 2 NEPA Study

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lra9M_0hN6JJvc00

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority will host three open house events in September for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act Study, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on June 10. The launch of the Tier 2 NEPA Study follows completion of the Tier 1 NEPA Study in April and continues efforts to provide congestion relief at the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge and its approach highways from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/U.S. 301 split.

The Tier 2 NEPA Study open house events will be held Sept. 7, Sept. 8 and Sept. 13, and interested parties are invited to attend virtually or in-person. Attendees will be able to learn about the Tier 2 NEPA Study, ask questions and provide comments. The events also will include a review of the Tier 1 NEPA Study, which identified Corridor 7, the corridor containing the existing Bay Bridge, as the Selected Corridor Alternative.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
231
Followers
468
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy