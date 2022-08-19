MdTA to hold open houses for Bay Crossing Tier 2 NEPA Study

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority will host three open house events in September for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act Study, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on June 10. The launch of the Tier 2 NEPA Study follows completion of the Tier 1 NEPA Study in April and continues efforts to provide congestion relief at the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge and its approach highways from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/U.S. 301 split.

The Tier 2 NEPA Study open house events will be held Sept. 7, Sept. 8 and Sept. 13, and interested parties are invited to attend virtually or in-person. Attendees will be able to learn about the Tier 2 NEPA Study, ask questions and provide comments. The events also will include a review of the Tier 1 NEPA Study, which identified Corridor 7, the corridor containing the existing Bay Bridge, as the Selected Corridor Alternative.