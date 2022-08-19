ArtScene is the new game in town and here to stay

CENTREVILLE — ArtScene in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools has become a new staple for the community since its inception in 2019, and its “in-person” relaunch in 2022 at both high schools showcased unprecedented local, state and national recognitions of student artists and art teachers at all levels, K — 12.

The resurgence in arts programs in QACPS over the past few years has put Queen Anne’s on the map as a mighty contender against even the state’s largest districts. In visual arts, all roads lead to ArtScene, and new Advanced Placement 2-D and 3-D Art and Design classes that students and teachers put in the work all year long to grow historic crowds again at both high schools in April. The first ArtScene show took place Tuesday, April 26, at Queen Anne’s County High, hosted by QACHS Art Department Chair and Lead Arts Teacher Stephanie Zeiler. The second launched on Thursday, April 28, at Kent Island High, hosted by KIHS Art Department Chair Andrea Schulte.