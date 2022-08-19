ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

QA seniors break Seal of Biliteracy medals record

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YavGA_0hN6JGHR00

STEVENSVILLE — Last year was a “three-peat” of Maryland Seal of Biliteracy earners in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. This year, students rose to the occasion and for a fourth straight year the senior class of 2022 broke the previous seniors’ record by earning 28 Seal of Biliteracy Medals.

Students earning the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy receive a medal, special recognition at senior awards ceremonies, a gold seal affixed on their diploma and a special designation appears on the students’ transcripts so that every college knows the student is ‘“biliterate,” which is a huge draw to future employers.

