Fall River, MA

'The Council heard what the people wanted': $2M in ARPA funds to go to youth programs

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER — After emotional testimony from families and youth workers about the benefits of after-school activities on children, and a unanimous vote by the City Council Tuesday, the new Fall River Youth Initiative funded by American Rescue Plant Act money was created with a $2 million appropriation.

The youth initiative was sponsored by City Councilor Laura Washington and will provide scholarship opportunities to low- and middle-income youth to participate in extra-curricular activities in sports and the arts — many that have a prohibitive cost to families struggling to make ends meet.

With the social and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on the youth, Washington said it was time that this population reap the benefits of the ARPA money and what it was meant to be used for.

“It speaks volumes of where the community is heading and the cohesiveness of the group," said Washington the day after the unanimous passage of the program. “The community came out; they spoke and the Council heard what the people wanted.”

During the City Council meeting, Washington stressed that her proposal was not just for lower income families.

“Our middle class here in Fall River, our working class, are being tasked with ‘do I pay my mortgage or do I enroll in something they need?’"

During citizens input during the Committee on Finance, children and their parents spoke in support of the ARPA funding, and in particular, highlighted a city youth boxing program at a facility called Love’s Gym.

How it will work

Washington said she’ll be meeting with the administration to iron out more details, on Monday.

The $2 million grant program is part of a more than $16 million allocation from Bristol County’s $110 million in ARPA funding. That’s in addition to the city’s nearly $70 million in ARPA money.

The City Council is tasked with spending the $16 million on projects from the county.

According to the proposal, youth programs will apply to the city for scholarships and a coordinator will match the children and the organizations.

Mayor Paul Coogan, a retired educator and the chairman of the School Committee, supports the initiative. He said due to the pandemic, students are facing challenges both academically and mentally.

“I’ve had teachers say that last year was the worst year of their careers,” said Coogan. “So, any program that can engage them with other kids, doing an event that they want and having some fun, I’m all for it.”

Compromise on water and sewer appropriations

City Council Vice President Michelle Dionne did not get the $11 million in ARPA spending she proposed to go to water and sewer projects.

She was also asking the administration to kick in another $9 million in ARPA funds over the $13 million Coogan already pledged for water and sewer projects.

That was the balance of the ARPA funds from the $16 million. Previously the Council approved a handful of projects including purchasing body-worn cameras for the Fall River Police Department.

Dionne has indicated that she wants the funding to help offset future water and sewer rate hikes.

What the Council did approve was $6 million in funding for water and sewer projects.

Coogan said that in addition to the total of $19 million in ARPA funding for water and sewer projects, the city is waiting on two earmarks from the federal government for CSO work associated with the multi-million Route 79 project.

“We just got two more grants last week for another $2 million, so we are not going to stop supporting water and sewer projects,” said Coogan. “We’re shaking the trees.”

In addition to the $6 million and $2 million ARPA appropriations this week, the City Council also approved a $325,000 funding for a proposal from City Councilor Linda Pereira.

That money will go to rent a skating rink and associated equipment this winter in Kennedy Park.

Coogan said it will be available for 90 days this winter and a precursor to a possible larger project to repair and renovate the existing rink at the park, although those plans are in the project’s infancy.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

