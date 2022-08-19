This racing legend is a great competitor on the track and the road with power, comfort, and lightweight chassis design. The original Mercedes-Benz 300SL was built for the purpose of racing and competing with other brands with a unique blend of style and performance. Rather than using the heavier chassis designs and luxury platforms the brand was already known for, the German automaker decided to make the car stand out from the rest of their lineup. Under the hood was a pretty well-built 3.0-liter straight-six but that wasn't the only great thing about the vehicle. Rather, these vehicles were lighter than virtually every other opponent on the track at its time. This particular vehicle is a great example of exactly what you can expect from a well-kept Mercedes-Benz 300SL.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO