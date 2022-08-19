Read full article on original website
Acura ARX-06 Hypercar Revealed With 670-HP Bespoke V6 Engine
Acura's entrant in the LMDh hypercar class will go racing in 2023. All-new 2.4-liter turbo V6 with hybrid assistance produces 670 horsepower. Chassis development by ORECA and design by Acura Design Studio. Acura has lifted the lid on the all-new ARX-06 prototype, an electrified race car itching to do battle...
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
This Stunning Mercedes 300 SL Roadster Headlines Mecum's Monterey Auction
This racing legend is a great competitor on the track and the road with power, comfort, and lightweight chassis design. The original Mercedes-Benz 300SL was built for the purpose of racing and competing with other brands with a unique blend of style and performance. Rather than using the heavier chassis designs and luxury platforms the brand was already known for, the German automaker decided to make the car stand out from the rest of their lineup. Under the hood was a pretty well-built 3.0-liter straight-six but that wasn't the only great thing about the vehicle. Rather, these vehicles were lighter than virtually every other opponent on the track at its time. This particular vehicle is a great example of exactly what you can expect from a well-kept Mercedes-Benz 300SL.
Top Speed
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance
Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
Meet The Ferrari 296 GT3: Maranello's All-New 600-HP Racer
After teasing us with a shadowy image in March this year, Ferrari has finally pulled the cover off the all-new 296 GT3, a factory-prepared race car based upon the beautiful 296 GTB. The latest in a long line of motorsport-ready Ferraris, the 296 GT3 serves as a replacement for the 488 GT3 and is the first prancing horse to hit the track with a six-cylinder engine since the 246 SP was discontinued.
MotorAuthority
Gunther Werks Project Tornado turns the 993 Porsche 911 into a 700-hp RWD monster
It's named Project Tornado, and the specifications make it sound like it might just rip like its namesake. At last week's Monterey Car Week, Gunther Werks took the wraps off its latest creation: a remastered air-cooled Porsche 993 with 700 hp, a 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The engine...
Koenigsegg CC85 comes with 1382 HP
Koenigsegg has unveiled its latest supercar, the Koenigsegg CC85 and the car will be limited to just 50 units and it will come with a 5.0 litre V8 that can produce 1382 HP. The car comes with 1,385 horsepower when used with E85 and 1,186 horsepower when used with regular petrol, more details are below.
hypebeast.com
The Batur Is Bentley Mulliner's Most Powerful Road Car, Ever
Last weekend, Bentley Mulliner unveiled its latest highly-limited performance car: the Batur. Following on from the Bacalar, the Batur takes things to the next level with more power than any contemporary Bentley that’s come before it, with a focus on luxury becoming the focal point as per usual. Combined, this limited-to-18 supercar is one of Bentley’s finest machines to date, using coachbuilding methods from its 250-year legacy with contemporary technological feats like 3D-printed 18k gold detailing to create a car that sets it above the rest, and some.
topgear.com
Zenvo will launch a new V12-engined hybrid hypercar in 2023
Zenvo Automotive will reveal a completely new, clean-sheet V12 hybrid hypercar next year, one capable of revving to 10,000rpm. The design has been kept a secret and shown only to prospective customers ahead of its public debut in 2023. Commercial boss Jens Sverdrup told TopGear.com the hypercar will feature a brand-new modular carbon fibre chassis, a new gearbox, new modular V12 engine and electric drivetrain all designed and built in-house.
Tuthill Porsche 911K unveiled
Tuthill Porsche has unveiled a new restomod, the Tuthill Porsche 911K and the car looks amazing from the photos and it comes with a range of carbon body panels and more. The Tuthill Porsche 911K was created for one of the company’s clients and it comes with some impressive specifications, this is one of the coolest 911s we have seen recently.
Ford Mustang Reveal Date, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Monterey's Crazy High-Horsepower Exotics: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start. After the extravagant Monterey Car Week, we usually end up talking about a couple of bespoke cars from the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley (and they were at The Quail in force again this year), but these pantheons of greatness have been overshadowed this year. Even Porsche's new 911 GT3 RS tribute car and Kia's EV6 GT aren't that fascinating in light of recent events.
New Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to appear at Gamescom
Porsche has announced that they will show off a new look Porsche Vision Gran Turismo at Gamescon, which takes place this week in Cologne on the 24th of August. Porsche has said that the appearance of their Vision Turismo will change over the course of the show, you can see more details on what they have planned below.
BMW M EV Concept car unveiled
BMW has unveiled its new BMW M EV concept car that will be used to test out the company’s EV technology for its new vehicles. The carmaker has already unveiled some innovative EVs and concepts including the color-changing IX Flow and more. BMW M GmbH is opening the next...
Google Pixel 6A gets durability tested (Video)
The Google Pixel 6A smartphone went on sale last month, we have already seen a number of durability tests of the handset and now we have another video. The latest video is a durability test from JerryRigEverything and the handset is out through a range of durability tests. The handset...
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
EK Fluid Works X7000-RM liquid cooled GPU server from $18,524
EK has introduced their new Fluid Works Compute Series X7000-RM GPU server complete with self-contained liquid cooling system to provide ”unquestionable reliability” says EK. The GPU server is now available to purchase with configurations starting from $18,524. Thanks to the liquid cooling system the X7000-RM provides 175% more GPU computational power than air-cooled servers of similar size while maintaining 100% of its performance output no matter the intensity or duration of the task.
Vivo Y22s smartphone unveiled
Yesterday we had the new Vivo Y02S smartphone and now Vivo has launched another new device, the Vivo Y22s the handset comes with a 6.55-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The Vivo Y22s smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of...
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard
Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
OnePlus 10T gets durability tested (Video(
The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The video below from JerryRigEverything out the OnePlus 10T through a range of durability tests, this includes a burn test, scratch test, and bend test. It will be interesting to...
GeekyGadgets
