Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Litchfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Litchfield County through 500 PM EDT At 432 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Middlebury, or near Southbury, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Terryville, Oakville, Woodbury Center, Watertown, Woodbury, Allentown, Minortown, Pequabuck, Hancock, Tolles, Pomeraug, North Woodbury and Delano Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New Haven FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following county, New Haven. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waterbury, Wolcott and Middlebury. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINDHAM...TOLLAND...EAST CENTRAL HARTFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WORCESTER COUNTIES At 451 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tolland, or over Vernon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Manchester, Glastonbury, Vernon, Mansfield, South Windsor, Southbridge, Ellington, Tolland, Coventry, Stafford, Somers, East Windsor, Sturbridge, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Willington, Bolton, Ashford, Pomfret and Andover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Severe Weather Statement issued for New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: New Haven A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN COUNTY At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wolcott, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Cheshire around 510 PM EDT. Meriden around 555 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: New Haven The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern New Haven County in southern Connecticut * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Middlebury, or near Waterbury, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Naugatuck around 440 PM EDT. Prospect around 450 PM EDT. Waterbury around 500 PM EDT. Cheshire around 510 PM EDT. Wolcott around 525 PM EDT. Meriden around 530 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Litchfield FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwestern Connecticut, including the following county, Litchfield. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 422 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomaston, Oakville, Woodbury Center, Terryville, Northwest Harwinton, Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Delano Field, Reynolds Bridge, Northfield, Plymouth Green, Minortown, Bethlehem Village, Hancock, Tolles, Hotchkissville, Roraback Lodge and North Woodbury. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Providence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Providence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Windham, southwestern Norfolk, southeastern Worcester, south central Middlesex and northwestern Providence Counties through 615 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dudley, or 15 miles southwest of Worcester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Locations impacted include Framingham, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Natick, Franklin, Milford, Westborough, Grafton, Webster, Southbridge, Ashland, Bellingham, Auburn, Burrillville, Northbridge, Hopkinton, Oxford, Holliston, Uxbridge and Millbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: New Haven The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern New Haven County in southern Connecticut * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waterbury and Middlebury. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Special Weather Statement issued for Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Windham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Windham, southwestern Norfolk, southeastern Worcester, south central Middlesex and northwestern Providence Counties through 615 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dudley, or 15 miles southwest of Worcester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Locations impacted include Framingham, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Natick, Franklin, Milford, Westborough, Grafton, Webster, Southbridge, Ashland, Bellingham, Auburn, Burrillville, Northbridge, Hopkinton, Oxford, Holliston, Uxbridge and Millbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Suffolk FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 445 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of southeast New York, including the following county, Suffolk. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
