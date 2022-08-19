Effective: 2022-08-23 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: New Haven The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern New Haven County in southern Connecticut * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Middlebury, or near Waterbury, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Naugatuck around 440 PM EDT. Prospect around 450 PM EDT. Waterbury around 500 PM EDT. Cheshire around 510 PM EDT. Wolcott around 525 PM EDT. Meriden around 530 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO