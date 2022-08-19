ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Punahou routs Castle to begin Week 3 action

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrqxU_0hN6Dlnw00

The Punahou football team blanked Castle 42-0 to begin the third week’s slate of Hawaii high school football games.

Both Buffanblu quarterbacks impressed, as John-Keawe Sagapolutele threw three touchdowns, while Ty McCutcheon threw for one score on 9-for-11 passing.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Defensively, Kekai Burnett had a sack for the Sons of Oahu.

Punahou improves to 2-0 for the 2022 season.

Additionally, over on the Big Island, Honoka’a topped Ka’u 39-6 in the other Thursday game in the state.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Castle
KHON2

Man accused of shooting rounds at Hawaii residence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a Kula man was charged with multiple firearm offenses during an attempted murder case on Monday. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. to a Haiku residence regarding a terroristic type case. Upon arrival, police received reports that a man, later identified as […]
KULA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Visitors said Maui man used chainsaw to strike their car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Haiku man after a family said he was harassing them on Monday. Police responded to the scene around 5:37 p.m. at Kamaole Beach Park III for a criminal property damage report. The victims were a family of five visiting from Massachusetts and they told police […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

Man found guilty for manslaughter, DUI

The Honolulu Prosecuting Office announced that Puletua Wilson, a 29-year-old man was found guilty and charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to drunk driving and a crash that killed another passenger.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy