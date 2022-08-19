Man committed to mental hospital in Earleville attempted murder case

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police have arrested the suspects wanted for burglarizing a local school over the weekend. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Lake Forest North Elementary School in the 300 block of E. Main Street for a burglary alarm. It was determined that the two suspects broke two exterior screens and entered the building through a window. Fingerprint evidence obtained at the scene, as well as video surveillance, led detectives to identify the pair as 21-year-old Eric Davidson II and 23-year-old Jacob Flannery.
Suspect Identified In Killing Of Young Jewish Father From Baltimore
Police have identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a young Jewish father killed while at work in D.C. earlier this month, authorities say. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast around 3:41 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, amid a string of antisemitic crimes, according to Metropolitan Police.
Baltimore man sentenced for attempting to throw backpack filled with contraband over prison fence
Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve. Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve. Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
18-year-old shot while driving stolen SUV, passenger found with large amounts of narcotics: Police
Authorities say during their investigation they discovered the SUV was stolen in July from Northeast Philadelphia.
Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
DOC Confirms Two Corrections Officers Seriously Injured By Inmate Thursday
Officials with the Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed that two of its officers were injured on Thursday. Authorities said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 2 Correctional Officers assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) were injured after being assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
14-year-old killed on his birthday, 5 others injured in Wilmington, Delaware shootings
Family members identified the teen as Braylen Johnson. They say he was killed on his birthday.
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware
Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
Fatal Crash Investigation In York County
YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say 37-year-old Travis Schult of Dover Township hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused Schult to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been conducted, but final results are pending. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
Teen absconded after ordered to home detention for alleged stabbing in Elkton
A 14-year-old Elkton girl remains at large after allegedly stabbing another 14-year-old female and then skipping out on home detention prompting frustration on the part of police.
Dover man arrested for raping juvenile
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have charged a man for raping a minor child. We’re told on Monday, detectives were contacted by a member of the victim’s family after the child reportedly disclosed the incident to them. An interview with the victim determined that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Norman Merritt, had performed sexual acts on the child on at least two occasions between December 2021 and July 2022.
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
