Police made 3,112 arrests last year, a 17% increase from 2020. Adult arrests increased by 14% while juvenile arrests jumped up by 42%, from 358 in 2020 to 507 in 2021. Despite the rise in arrests, Janesville’s crime rate dropped by 11% from 2020. Incidents of violent crime dropped from 145 in 2020 to 142 in 2021, and incidents of property crime fell from 1,399 to 1,180. The report shows that the majority of crimes committed in the city were crimes against property.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO