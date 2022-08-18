Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wglr.com
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 Brittingham Park shooting
Madison police said that children were at the park when the shooting occurred, and multiple vehicles in the park’s parking lot were rammed. As part of a plea agreement, DOJ officials said that a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine was dismissed. Following his prison sentence, Coney must complete three years of supervision.
wglr.com
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to be isolated,...
wglr.com
Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired
When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting and no shell casings or injured people were found. Police said that nobody in the area wanted to speak to them. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wglr.com
Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night
Police said that the victim and alleged shooter know each other. Detectives are reportedly speaking with neighbors near the scene of the shooting and are looking for digital evidence. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. COPYRIGHT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
No one injured when gun fired outside of Lake Delton Wal-Mart, police say
Authorities said they also got a report that a juvenile and dog were missing from the area, but when officers arrived, they found both the juvenile and dog were not missing or in any danger. As they investigated further, police determined a gun had been fired, but no one was...
wglr.com
2021 Janesville police report shows falling crime rate
Police made 3,112 arrests last year, a 17% increase from 2020. Adult arrests increased by 14% while juvenile arrests jumped up by 42%, from 358 in 2020 to 507 in 2021. Despite the rise in arrests, Janesville’s crime rate dropped by 11% from 2020. Incidents of violent crime dropped from 145 in 2020 to 142 in 2021, and incidents of property crime fell from 1,399 to 1,180. The report shows that the majority of crimes committed in the city were crimes against property.
wglr.com
Aerial traffic enforcement scheduled for Sauk County Monday
If a pilot spots a traffic violation, they will alert a trooper on the ground to begin a traffic stop. State Patrol officials said that it’s easier to spot dangerous driving from the air. Aerial enforcement is also planned for I-94 in Jackson County on Friday, weather permitting. COPYRIGHT...
wglr.com
Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglr.com
Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo
All three face charges of probation and parole warrant violations. Officials said that additional charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and maintaining a drug dwelling may be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office after an investigation is completed. News 3 Now is not naming the suspects...
wglr.com
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
The owners thanked their staff as well as the local farmers, brewers and other businesses who partnered with them. They also thanked customers for helping to build an “incredible community.”. “We have been humbled each and every time you chose to dine with us,” they said. “And are grateful...
wglr.com
Lancaster crews put out fire at Premier Co-op
LANCASTER, Wis. — Firefighters in Lancaster were busy early Saturday morning. Crews were called to Premier Co-op on North Jefferson Street just after 4:30 a.m. after a commercial building caught fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one building, protecting two others. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT...
wglr.com
Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure
BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglr.com
Richland County solar project capable of powering 13K homes per day
LONE CREEK, Wis. — Alliant Energy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the first of 12 planned large-scale solar energy sites, which project leaders say will power thousands of homes in Wisconsin. The 50-megawatt Bear Creek Solar Project, located in Richland County just northwest of Lone Rock, is expected...
wglr.com
Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
wglr.com
Barry loses to Olsen by slimmer margin in 2nd Congressional District GOP primary, recount results show
Election workers in Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock, and Sauk counties conducted the recount over the weekend. Some votes were still being counted in Dane and Lafayette counties as of Monday morning, but that work had finished by Monday afternoon. According to the recount results, Barry ended up with a...
wglr.com
Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season
MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
wglr.com
Eken Park Festival returns, featuring live music, food and fun
MADISON, Wis. — The Eken Park Festival returned Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to take in a day full of fun. The event featured live music, food and fun activities for the kids. Members of the community association shared what they love most about the neighborhood. They said the event was a chance to show off the area.
wglr.com
Football hype billows at Badgerville
MADISON, Wis. — With football season just around the corner, the University of Wisconsin hosted “Badgerville” Sunday, an event to get fans fired up for the season ahead. The energy around Camp Randall Stadium is different this time of year. Fans may not be “jumping around” just...
Comments / 0