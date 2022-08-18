Read full article on original website
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen Walters
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Live mural painting by renowned artist Al Blood Black.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in primary races
A cattle farmer, an electrical engineer, a nurse and a former Gainesville mayor — just a few of the contenders voters will find on their ballots in the upcoming primary election. Gainesville residents can vote in 14 races in the Tuesday primary, including the mayor of Gainesville, Florida’s 3rd...
QSR magazine
Huey Magoo's Opens Franchise Store in Gainesville, Florida
Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Gainesville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Gainesville is the 33rd restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,250 square foot in-line Gainesville restaurant features an 800 square foot outdoor patio. This is the first of three Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Gainesville/Alachua County under husband and wife franchisee team Chad and Doreen Smith, who are also franchisees of Cinnabon. Huey Magoo’s Gainesville will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.
School Shooting Survivor Alexa Kitaygorodsky Participates In Storytelling Event With ‘This is My Brave’
On Feb. 14, 2018, Alexa Kitaygorodsky went to school like it was any other day. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School freshman went to her first three classes, noting that nothing eventful happened. But for Alexa, her life as she knew it changed during her fourth period and last class...
247Sports
Touring the Heavener Football Training Center: 5 most impressive aspects
The University of Florida athletic department invited local media to tour the newly opened, $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center on Monday afternoon, and there was much to behold, from the Gator Head logo adorning the floor of the lobby, the video board featuring everyone from current coach Billy Napier to recently retired voice Mick Hubert, the barbershop and the resort-style pool.
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Regino Rivera, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a victim in Walmart, also affecting bystanders. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground, punched her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying women who allegedly distracted shoppers, stole over $2,500
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify three women who are suspected of stealing over $2,500 from customers at two local department stores. On August 9, the female suspects (pictured below) entered the Ross department store located at 2701 SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, the women allegedly worked together to distract a victim, stealing their wallet which contained approximately $2,500 in cash.
Man Arrested In Gainesville After Three Tampa Carjackings Tuesday Morning
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. A female victim was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The suspect,
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and we’re covering county judge, county commission, school board, and city races too. We’ll cover Gubernatorial, Senate, and state lawmaker races as well. Lake City firefighters are hosting a topping-off celebration for their new station number two. The event...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three women who allegedly stole over $900 worth of liquor
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three women who are suspected of stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a local store. On May 28, 2022, the three female suspects (pictured below) entered the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits located on SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, they allegedly stole 16 bottles of liquor that were valued at over $900.
WCJB
Coalition of community groups call for lower GRU prices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community groups are rallying against rising Gainesville Regional Utilities prices this summer. Community Leaders United says they will hold a press conference on Thursday evening outside of GRU’s downtown Gainesville building. They are calling on the public utility to lower rates. Thousands of people have...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing girlfriend 20 times at Celebration Pointe Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dexter Hall, 36, was arrested last night after his girlfriend was stabbed at the Wawa at Celebration Pointe. At about 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed at the Wawa on SW Archer Road. Upon arrival, they found a woman with over 20 stab wounds on her legs, arms, and torso. She reportedly identified her attacker as Hall, her boyfriend of 3 years.
Florida man crashes while fleeing deputies, tries hiding in swamp
Florida deputies had to pull a suspect out of a swamp after he tried hiding in a pond while fleeing from them, as seen on body cam video.
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 dream or disaster scenarios for Florida in 2022
The Florida Gators are in an unsual spot for their program. Their archrival, Georgia, is the defending national champion, meaning the new joke is “2008,” not “1980.”. Florida is unranked in every preseason poll of note, and for the 1st time in 4 decades, the Gators will open the season at home against a top 10 team, hosting defending Pac 12 champion Utah in The Swamp on Sept. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN). What’s more, if the Gators don’t play well against the Utes, there’s a reasonable chance they’ll be a home underdog in Weeks 1 and 2, with college football media darling Kentucky slated to visit Gainesville on Sept. 10. Florida hasn’t been a home underdog in back-to-back weeks in The Swamp in more than 3 decades, per OddsShark, whose records date to 1990.
ocala-news.com
Marion County issuing precautionary boil water notice on August 22 for homes, businesses on SW 23rd Avenue Road
Marion County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice on Monday, August 22 for homes and businesses located on 15593 and 15619 SW 23rd Court Road in the Marion Oaks community due to planned work for a water main tie-in. The work will take place between the hours of...
nypressnews.com
Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids
A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
alachuachronicle.com
School board candidate Daniel Fisher responds to social media attacks
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In the run-up to tomorrow’s voting, the Alachua County Democrats posted memes attacking Daniel Fisher, candidate for Alachua County School Board, on their Facebook Page. The memes attempt to smear Daniel Fisher for his association with Tim Marden, a respected Newberry City Commissioner. Fisher...
Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
