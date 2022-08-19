Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
Security Experts Say You Need To Disable This Location Setting ASAP On Your iPhone To Protect Your Data
Anyone who has ever said out loud, “I could really use a new vacuum cleaner” only to be confronted moments later with ads upon ads on their phones of — what else? — vacuum cleaners, knows all too well: your devices are listening. What’s more: your devices can track your whereabouts without much effort. The intention may be to make your life more convenient. After all, it could prove very convenient to climb into your car when you’re half asleep in the morning and have your phone remember the directions to that out-of-the-way gym you’ve been frequenting these days. But this convenience comes at a cost. Your privacy could be easily breached if anyone gets their hands on your data, which would basically provide a road map of all of your locations.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Android warning for all users – 17 password stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
You should probably update your Apple devices right now
Apple is directing users of most of its devices to update their software after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems that it says "may have been actively exploited."
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
Apple security alert: How to update your iPhone software and ensure you are safe from latest security bug
Apple has released a major security alert, affecting its iPhones, iPads and Macs.The company says that a pair of dangerous bugs in its operating system mean that hackers can get access to some of the most important parts of Apple device’s software.What’s more, the company has warned that the problem may already have been actively exploited by hackers. That means that an attack is out there, and any device running software that hasn’t been updated is potentially at risk.Luckily, it is a relatively straightforward process to update any Apple device and stay safe from the bug. In fact, it...
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CNBC
If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do
If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Comments / 1