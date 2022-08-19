Customer survey gives GUC positive marks, utility reports.

Nearly 70 percent of Greenville Utilities Commission customers are very satisfied with their service and willing to spend a few dollars more to reduce carbon emissions, according to survey results announced Thursday.

Director of Customer Relations Scott Mullis reviewed results from a customer service survey conducted with Great Blue Research in the spring, during Thursday’s GUC Board of Commissioners meeting.

The utility typically performs a residential customer service survey every two years, said Chris Padgett, assistant general manager/chief administrative officer. “It takes a look at how customers perceive what we are doing in terms of meeting their needs,” Padgett said.

Between May 16-31, 727 surveys were completed, Mullis said. More than 600 surveys were conducted electronically, he said. One hundred telephone surveys also were completed.

Survey participants were asked to use a scale of one to five in their rankings, with five being very satisfied with the service and one being very dissatisfied.

The survey shows there is a high overall satisfaction in services, but the main driver of customer dissatisfaction is the perceived value of GUC’s services.

The survey showed customer income is a factor in their satisfaction rating, Mullis said.

“If you are struggling, especially with the inflationary pressure in 2022 and the things that are going on with our economy, it makes sense that utility bills might be a struggle for them and that might bear on their satisfaction rating,” Mullis said.

The survey showed 71 percent of GUC customers were satisfied with their service, with 46 percent answering with a five and 25 percent answering with a four.

Among the people who answered the phone survey, 78 percent either gave a four or a five answer.

When the responses were broken down based on income, 58 percent of the participants with incomes under $40,000 gave a positive response. Nearly 70 percent of individuals with incomes between $40,000 to $75,000 gave a positive response, and 78 percent of individuals with incomes more than $75,000 gave a positive response.

GUC’s employees received top scores. When asked to rate employees, 62 percent gave a five response and 20 percent gave a four response for an 82 percent positive score.

GUC electric rates dropped 14 percent in 2014 and haven’t increased; water and sewer rates are competitive, Mullis said. However, customer perception of the value of electric service dropped to 70 percent, 10 points below the 80 percent rating in 2019.

For the first time, GUC asked customers if they would pay more on their electric bills to help reduce carbon emissions.

Only 5 percent answered zero and nearly 25 percent said they were unsure.

Nearly 45 percent said they would be willing to pay between $1-$5, 14 percent said between $5-$10 and nearly 12 percent said more than $10, Mullis said, which shows 7.5 out of 10 customers are willing to pay more for carbon reductions.

“We are seeing that trend where customers are realizing that climate change is real, they are trying to look at things we can do to make an impact and we are seeing a willingness from more customers to pay more money to do things to try and reduce carbon emissions,” Mullis said.

“That’s a good thing because we got some preliminary costs of what the carbon plan will mean to our electric rates and they will go up,” said Tony Cannon, GUC’s general manager/CEO.

Last year Gov. Roy Cooper signed a law requiring the North Carolina Utilities Commission to work with electric generating companies owned or operated by public utilities to reduce carbon emissions.

In other business, the board approved a nearly $2.4 million contract with River City Construction the perform underground and overhead electric distribution services. GUC uses a private contractor to supplement the work of its line crews.

It also adopted a resolution calling for the issuance of up to $30 million in new debt for five capital projects:

Sugg Parkway substation: $3.4 million

Installation of 115 KV transformer/transmission lines between Mount Pleasant to the Wellcome Middle School area: nearly $8.9 million

Residual lagoon improvements: $1.25 millionWastewater treatment plant headworks improvement: $4.6 millionReplacement of peak shaving generators: $7 million.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCauley said the total cost for replacing the generators is $15.5 million, but the remaining amount will be funded through another bond issuance tentatively slated for fiscal year 2024-25 because of the timeline for installing the generators.

The Greenville City Council also has to adopt the resolution which then goes to the Local Government Commission for approval.