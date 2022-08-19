Herring takes the reigns under center for Vikings

D.H. Conley has had a long line of talented quarterbacks over the last several years. This season, it is senior Jason Herring stepping into the role as he looks to continue that tradition for the Vikings.

Herring follows in the footsteps of Bryce Jackson, who is off to Winston Salem State this fall, as prior to Jackson it was (now East Carolina starter) Holton Ahlers and Nick Hamilton taking the snaps for Conley.

“It’s his turn now, but every one of those quarterbacks that have come before him have left their stamp in this program,” Conley head coach Nate Conner said following a recent scrimmage. “Jason has had that same opportunity to watch some guys and now it’s his opportunity to take it and put his stamp on it for the guys in the future and I’m very proud of how he’s done so far.”

Conley is coming off a 4-7 record last fall, as it fell short in the opening round of the playoffs, suffering a 45-38 loss to Hillside.

The senior QB will take the reigns for an offense that was pass-heavy under Jackson last fall, as he averaged 221.1 yards per game in his final season with the program, while the team averaged 99.9 yards on the ground per game.

Herring’s main target will be Isaiah Crumpler, Conley’s leading receiver last year, as he returns for his junior season. Crumpler caught 40 passes for 874 yards and eight touchdowns last year in his sophomore campaign.

Another key to the passing game will be Cooper Marcum, as the senior caught 40 passes last season, with a quarter of those going for scores, while Jhi McCullor will also likely be a main target for Herring.

Conley will also rely on a running back-by-committee approach to replace its top two runners from last season in Spencer Axson and Jackson, as Conner says the running game is crucial to his team’s offensive success.

“I think we’ve gotta be able to run the ball with success. We’re gonna have some running back by committee,” he said. “We’ve gotta be able to stay healthy at that position and if we block for them up front, they’ve gotta hit the gaps, but if we can run the ball with success and put us in some positive situations, I think that would help us out a lot.”

While the Vikings have plenty of skill players with the ability to make big plays on the offensive side of the ball, Conner said his team’s ability to move the ball will start and end with the offensive line.

He said the coaching staff has been working hard to develop the line, and the group has made great strides in the offseason.

I think it starts with Bryce Weaver, he’s our big offensive tackle and he’s doing a great job. Vinny Mills is doing a great job, we have a returning center in Caleb Bess who played a lot of snaps as a sophomore last year and is really tough and intelligent,” Conner said.

While the trenches will play a vital role on the offensive side of the ball, defensively is no different, as Conner is looking for Marcum along with several other players to lead the way up front.

As for defensive leaders, the Vikings will look to their linebackers to step into that role this fall.

“Our defense is led by our two linebackers, Ryan Carter and Andrew Hollinger, they’re kind of the heartbeat of what we do,” Conner said. “They’ve done a fantastic job this whole offseason and I’m excited to watch them play this season.”

Crumpler will look to be a leader in the secondary for Conley, as well in special teams, where he will also look to make plays with his speed.

Conley is also hoping to have a strong year in the kicking game, as Mills will try to boost the kicking and punting game.

“He did a great job out here tonight. I’m excited about the possibilities of what he can do to help our team,” Conner said.

Carter, Robby Haynes and Marcum could also step in and help in the kicking game this year.

The Vikings visit Laney in the season opener tonight before hosting Cary for their home opener next week.