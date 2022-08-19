ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toriyama’s 'Dragon Ball' geared toward video game fans

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

OK, all you slacker types out there, those of you who play video games all day and watch anime movies, here’s one for you.

I know you’re familiar with “Dragon Ball,” a manga series written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama. From 1984 to 1995, it was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, then all 519 individual chapters were collected into 42 volumes by the publisher Shueisha.

Yes, I thought you’d recognize it.

The story follows Son Goku from his childhood through adulthood as he trains in martial arts and explores the world in search of the seven wish-granting orbs known as the Dragon Balls. It was inspired by a 16th-century novel and Hong Kong chopsocky films.

And I’m sure you know that it was adapted into several anime series — “Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z,” et al.

Well, you’ll be happy to learn that a new Japanese-centric 3D-style computer-animated martial arts fantasy adventure film called “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” is hitting movie screens this week. This is the 24th “Dragon Ball” feature film produced so far (if you include two unofficial films and one official live-action film).

In this GOAT animated movie, Goku (voiced by Sean Schemmel) and Vegeta (Christopher Sabat) pursue their training with Whis (Ian Sinclair) on the planet Beerus. But meanwhile, back on Earth, the Red Ribbon Army has recruited Dr. Hedo (Zach Aguilar) and Magenta (Charles Martinet) to get revenge on Piccolo (Christopher Sabat again) and Gohan (Kyle Hebert). Magenta tries to kidnap Gohan’s daughter (Jeannie Tirado), but when he faces resistance, he releases a giant, rampaging android (Damian Clarke). Gohan kills this android by destroying the nucleus in his head with a supercharged Special Beam Cannon.

Will this make Dr. Hedo renounce his evil ways? Maybe, maybe not.

To differentiate “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” from all the previous films, Piccolo and Gohan were turned into protagonists (moving away from Goku and Vegeta), and the Red Ribbon Army was brought back as the villain.

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama, “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” was produced by Toei Animation. Series creator Akira Toriyama provided the film’s original concept and many character designs.

So buy yourself a big fizzy soda and a box of sugary candy and a giant bag of buttered popcorn, then sit back and enjoy.

This movie’s almost as fun as playing the Dragon Ball FighterZ or Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 games.

Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
