Movie Capsules

Capsules of movies playing locally. New releases are indicated with an asterisk.

BEAST — Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. Rated R.

BODIES, BODIES, BODIES — When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Rated R.

BULLET TRAIN: Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe — all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives — on the world’s fastest train. Rated R.

DC LEAGUE OF THE SUPER-PETS — Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes. Rated PG.

* DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO — The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes.” They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero! Rated PG-13.

ELVIS — The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Rated PG-13.

FALL — For best friends Becky and Hunter, life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Rated PG-13.

LIGHTYEAR — Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Rated PG.

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON — Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. Rated PG.

MEMORY — Alex Lewis, an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision, is caught in a moral quagmire. He refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must find and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra find him first. Rated R.

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU — In the heart of the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Rated PG.

NOPE — Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. Rated R.

THE BLACK PHONE — Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. Rated R.

THE BOB’S BURGER MOVIE — “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. Rated PG-13.

THE WALK — Boston Irish cop Bill Coughlin contends with fierce social pressure in his neighborhood and rampant bigotry within the police force after being assigned to protect black high school students bused into all-white South Boston High during the court-ordered integration of the Boston School System in 1974. Rated R.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER — Thor is on a journey unlike any he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher. Rated PG-13.

WATCHER — As a serial killer stalks the city, a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street. Rated R.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING — “Where the Crawdads Sing” tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Rated PG-13.

WTRM — Set in a mid-90s alternate reality, the Whitners are a strange family dealing with the aftermath of the death of their oldest son, Dylan. Rated PG.