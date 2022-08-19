ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

prescottenews.com

Rare Houseplants Attract New #PlantParents – Watters Garden Center

Prescott, Arizona has experienced a garden renaissance of new gardeners hungry for local content and an ever-diverse choice of plant options. #Plantparents of the rarest houseplants lead this new generation of gardeners. “We find the best introductory plants to gardening are houseplants. First-time home buyers, college students, and apartment dwellers...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
travelawaits.com

10 Cozy Cabin Rentals In Beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As fall approaches, our vacation-oriented minds start to wander away from summer and into autumn adventures. This year, why not take a trip to the middle of Arizona and enjoy a little time in some of the Flagstaff area’s best cabins surrounded by the Ponderosa Pines? If that sounds appealing to you, read on! We’ve selected 10 cabins and cottages in — or very near — Flagstaff that are sure to impress. Some of these cater to couples, some to families, and some to larger groups — lots of choices for you to pick from.
SignalsAZ

Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
COTTONWOOD, AZ
prescottenews.com

NAU’s MPA program receives highest global standard in accreditation – Northern Arizona University

The Master of Public Administration program in NAU’s Department of Politics and International Affairs recently received accreditation for the first time in program history. The MPA program is accredited by the NASPAA Commission on Peer Review and Accreditation and listed on the Annual Roster of Accredited Programs in conformity with NASPAA standards.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Elderly Flagstaff couple trapped in home surrounded by mud wall: 'We can't get out'

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - One elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks after nonstop flooding created a thick wall of mud surrounding their home. Arizona's high country has been hit with severe flooding on a near-regular basis, and the damage has only been made worse because of burn scars left behind by major wildfires like the Museum and Pipeline fires.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN

The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Provides PFAS and PFOS Results from Recent Testing

Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two Prescott City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ

