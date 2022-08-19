Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Fight Like a Cougar Campaign to Benefit Families of Young Cancer Victims – Chino Valley Youth Sports
[Editor’s Note: Two of the Chino Valley athletes are battling cancer this season and the Chino Valley Youth Sports organization is trying to help their families by alleviating some of the financial burdens they are dealing with so that they can focus on recovering and on each other. Here is Kevin’s story.]
prescottenews.com
New Director Takes the Helm of U of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension
The University of Arizona, Yavapai County Cooperative Extension welcomes Matt Halldorson as the new County Extension Director and Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) Agent as of July 25, 2022. Matt replaces Jeff Schalau, who retired in July 2021. As Extension Director, Matt supports 4-H Youth Development, STEM, Family Consumer and...
prescottenews.com
Rare Houseplants Attract New #PlantParents – Watters Garden Center
Prescott, Arizona has experienced a garden renaissance of new gardeners hungry for local content and an ever-diverse choice of plant options. #Plantparents of the rarest houseplants lead this new generation of gardeners. “We find the best introductory plants to gardening are houseplants. First-time home buyers, college students, and apartment dwellers...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
10 Cozy Cabin Rentals In Beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As fall approaches, our vacation-oriented minds start to wander away from summer and into autumn adventures. This year, why not take a trip to the middle of Arizona and enjoy a little time in some of the Flagstaff area’s best cabins surrounded by the Ponderosa Pines? If that sounds appealing to you, read on! We’ve selected 10 cabins and cottages in — or very near — Flagstaff that are sure to impress. Some of these cater to couples, some to families, and some to larger groups — lots of choices for you to pick from.
SignalsAZ
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
prescottenews.com
NAU’s MPA program receives highest global standard in accreditation – Northern Arizona University
The Master of Public Administration program in NAU’s Department of Politics and International Affairs recently received accreditation for the first time in program history. The MPA program is accredited by the NASPAA Commission on Peer Review and Accreditation and listed on the Annual Roster of Accredited Programs in conformity with NASPAA standards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
fox10phoenix.com
Elderly Flagstaff couple trapped in home surrounded by mud wall: 'We can't get out'
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - One elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks after nonstop flooding created a thick wall of mud surrounding their home. Arizona's high country has been hit with severe flooding on a near-regular basis, and the damage has only been made worse because of burn scars left behind by major wildfires like the Museum and Pipeline fires.
theprescotttimes.com
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
prescottenews.com
Notice of Public Hearing to Discuss Proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District
The City of Prescott Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to discuss the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District, on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at 201 S. Cortez Street. This meeting will be open for public comment, both in-person or remotely via Zoom.
Sedona Red Rock News
City of $EDONA should pay local renters, not a ransom to short-term rental investors
The city of Sedona is launching a program where the city will pay short-term rental property owners from a fund of up to $240,000 to “convert” short-term rentals to long-term rentals for residents, and giving those owners incentives to keep the rentals on the market for at least two years.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Provides PFAS and PFOS Results from Recent Testing
Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two Prescott City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley.
knau.org
Second ISIS fighter sentenced to life in prison for death of Prescott human rights activist Kayla Mueller
A second ISIS fighter was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the kidnapping and killing of Prescott native Kayla Mueller. Mueller was a human rights activist and humanitarian who was kidnapped and held captive by ISIS in Syria in 2013 as she was leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital.
Comments / 0