Monroe County, GA

2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. car dealership, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a local car dealership.

On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at So Easy Auto Sales located in the 500 block of Indian Springs Drive.

After searching the dealership, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun, leading police to arrest Tony Ponder of Forsyth and Douglas Minyard, also of Forsyth.

Ponder is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Minyard is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 25

Helena Bennett
4d ago

when I lived in South Florida a used car lot there took foodstamps for your car payments.I went in to let him know I was gonna be a couple of days late on my payment and he asked if I got foodstamps I could make my payment with them.That was back when you got the paper foodstamps

Reply(2)
5
The truth and nothing but the truth
4d ago

Glad law enforcement officers got them. 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole should give them enough time to think about what they did. Make America safe again, build more prisons and fill them up

Reply(1)
4
stoptheBS
4d ago

I knew I should have shopped around!!! All I got at my dealership was a bill

Reply(1)
9
