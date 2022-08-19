2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. car dealership, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a local car dealership.

On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at So Easy Auto Sales located in the 500 block of Indian Springs Drive.

After searching the dealership, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun, leading police to arrest Tony Ponder of Forsyth and Douglas Minyard, also of Forsyth.

Ponder is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Minyard is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

