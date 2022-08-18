ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Deadline

Alison Pill To Star In Scripted Comedy Podcast 'The Rubber Room' For SiriusXM

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is continuing to add to her podcast slate. The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to lead the lineup of scripted dark comedy podcast The Rubber Room from SiriusXM. The series will explore the lives of some bad apples from New York City’s public school system who have been locked away in a “rubber room,” a purgatory-like detention hall for bad teachers. Pill, who also starred in HBO’s The Newsroom, will play Lindsey Whittle, a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on...
