penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 238 calls for service for the period of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,109 calls for service. Scott E. Redlhammer, 57, of Plantation, Florida was issued a summons Aug. 18 for Operating while License is Suspended or Revoked, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
WMTW
Maine AG: Augusta and Lewiston officers involved in shootings acted in ‘self-defense’
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released two reports Friday concluding officers in Augusta and Lewiston “acted in self defense” when firing at subjects in separate incidents. The determinations bring the total number of open investigations into Maine police shootings to 19,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity July 30 - Aug. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. July 30. Victoria Burns,...
coast931.com
Body pulled from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
Lewiston police are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Androscoggin River on Saturday. Police responded to a report of a man’s body floating in the water in an area behind the old Peck building on Main Street. Lewiston police said it appeared that the body...
2 People Killed in a Crash in Dixmont Have Been Identified
Officials have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Dixmont. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont and 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast. Sheriff's Deputies were called to Western Avenue, also known as Route 9, at approximately 12:40. When they arrived, they found two people who had died in the crash.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Should passenger rail be extended to Bangor? A new state committee seeks to find out
A state committee will soon be tasked with studying whether there’s enough demand to support passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor, something supporters say would be an economic boon to central and northern Maine. “The return of passenger rail to Augusta and Central Maine could be a game...
coast931.com
Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides
The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
observer-me.com
Landowner, logger, forester resolve shoreland timber harvesting violations with Maine Forest Service
AUGUSTA – The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service has entered into administrative settlement agreements with landowner Ames Family Land Company, LLC and S.D.R. Logging, Inc., both based in Sebec, and forester Seth Roope, based in Dover-Foxcroft. The agreements resolve violations of Maine’s rules governing timber harvesting activities in shoreland areas.
Unknown Man’s Body Discovered at Lewiston’s Great Falls Over The Weekend
According to WABI TV 5, the body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Androscoggin River near Great Falls over the weekend. Lewiston Police report that that they received phone calls about a possible body floating in the river on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene and were able to retrieve the body.
WMTW
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers
Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
Back-to-school giveaway helps Augusta families in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Civic Center hosted hundreds of families Sunday for a backpack giveaway. Families were eager to get inside and take advantage of the annual event, which spans well beyond backpacks. "It's going to be important, I might cry," Jennah Dumont said. Dumont is a student...
Maine’s Elephant Mountain B-52 Crash Site a Somber Memorial to Those who Lost Their Lives
There's a hike in northwestern Maine that has intrigued me for a long time. It has nothing to do with its level of difficulty or part of a bigger network. It's a hike that doubles as a somber history lesson. It's the B-52 Flying Fortress crash site on Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County.
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’
Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
$20M heading to Maine farmers for infrastructure improvements
LISBON, Maine — From supply issues to fuel costs, and now drought conditions in much of the state, Maine farmers and food processors have worked through their fair share of adversity in 2022. Some are now getting relief in the form of $20 million in grant money being spread...
