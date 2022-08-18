ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ME

penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 238 calls for service for the period of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,109 calls for service. Scott E. Redlhammer, 57, of Plantation, Florida was issued a summons Aug. 18 for Operating while License is Suspended or Revoked, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity July 30 - Aug. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. July 30. Victoria Burns,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
coast931.com

Body pulled from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

Lewiston police are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Androscoggin River on Saturday. Police responded to a report of a man’s body floating in the water in an area behind the old Peck building on Main Street. Lewiston police said it appeared that the body...
LEWISTON, ME
I-95 FM

2 People Killed in a Crash in Dixmont Have Been Identified

Officials have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Dixmont. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont and 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast. Sheriff's Deputies were called to Western Avenue, also known as Route 9, at approximately 12:40. When they arrived, they found two people who had died in the crash.
DIXMONT, ME
coast931.com

Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides

The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Landowner, logger, forester resolve shoreland timber harvesting violations with Maine Forest Service

AUGUSTA – The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service has entered into administrative settlement agreements with landowner Ames Family Land Company, LLC and S.D.R. Logging, Inc., both based in Sebec, and forester Seth Roope, based in Dover-Foxcroft. The agreements resolve violations of Maine’s rules governing timber harvesting activities in shoreland areas.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers

Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Back-to-school giveaway helps Augusta families in need

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Civic Center hosted hundreds of families Sunday for a backpack giveaway. Families were eager to get inside and take advantage of the annual event, which spans well beyond backpacks. "It's going to be important, I might cry," Jennah Dumont said. Dumont is a student...
lcnme.com

Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’

Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
NOBLEBORO, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE

