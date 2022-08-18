Read full article on original website
Commission raises alarm bells over lack of public defenders in Maine
A Maine commission is urging lawmakers to approve a doubling of their budget as a lack of public defenders in Maine leaves some defendants without any legal representation. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, which provides legal representation for those who can’t afford it, voted Monday to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year.
Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides
The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
Body pulled from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
Lewiston police are working to identify a body that was pulled from the Androscoggin River on Saturday. Police responded to a report of a man’s body floating in the water in an area behind the old Peck building on Main Street. Lewiston police said it appeared that the body...
26-year-old man dies in Blue Hill crash
A man from Hancock County was killed Saturday night when his truck struck a tree. Police say a pickup truck operated by Carson Crocker, 26, of Blue Hill left the road as Crocker was making a turn. It happened a little after 8 p.m. on Pleasant St. in Blue Hill.
Cape Elizabeth police issue warning about scammers posing as police
Cape Elizabeth police are urging the public to be aware of scammers claiming to be police officers in an attempt to bilk them out of money. The department says a scammer told a victim she had two warrants out for her arrest, and that she could either turn herself in or pay a small fee. The victim agreed to pay the scammer thousands in the form of prepaid Green Dot cards.
Police launch investigation into alleged assault of child outside of Levant school
Police are trying to locate a woman accused of assaulting a child on a playground in Levant. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault. They said it happened on Friday around 7:30 p.m. outside the Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School. The sheriff’s office says an adult...
