Cape Elizabeth police are urging the public to be aware of scammers claiming to be police officers in an attempt to bilk them out of money. The department says a scammer told a victim she had two warrants out for her arrest, and that she could either turn herself in or pay a small fee. The victim agreed to pay the scammer thousands in the form of prepaid Green Dot cards.

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO