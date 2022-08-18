Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Kane Debate
It doesn’t matter if I’m sold on the idea of seeing Patrick Kane leave the Chicago Blackhawks to play for the Edmonton Oilers. Likewise, it doesn’t matter if you’re for or against seeing the future hall-of-famer draped in Oilers’ silks as his career winds down.
NHL・
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders
Do the Islanders turn to J.T. Miller? The Canucks don’t have the assets to move bad contracts. Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price show on after Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames, if the Islanders will call on J.T. Miller, and the Vancouver Canucks salary situation.
Yardbarker
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. What a Kirby Dach extension with the Canadiens could look like?. Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: It now seems likely it’s only a matter of time before the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach reach a contract extension. A two- or three-year bridge deal seems more likely than a long-term deal.
Comments / 0