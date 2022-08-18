If you’ve ever heard the old adage of a team “playing down to their opponent”, but weren’t quite clear on what that looks like, then look no further than tonight’s Riverhounds-Red Bull II game at Highmark Stadium. In a sloppy, funky match filled with unfinished chances, mis-dribbled balls, overhit passes and out of sync interactions, the Hounds proceeded over 90 minutes to fritter away a 2-0 lead, ultimately to come away with only a 2-2 draw.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO