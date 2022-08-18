ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pilot marks WSU Cougar logo over Palouse on flight tracker

PULLMAN, Wash. — The 2022-23 WSU football season is two weeks away, but some across the Inland Northwest are already claiming their territory. Mark Showalter, a WSU alum from Richland, Washington, flew over the Palouse Saturday morning and marked the area claiming “Cougar Country.” When marking the area, the flight tracker shows the WSU logo. WSU starts its season against...
PALOUSE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP FOOTBALL: A turning opener for Vikings

MISSOULA, Mont. — To beat a good team, you have to avoid the costly mistakes. And Coeur d’Alene did just that for the first half of Friday’s season opener against Rigby at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Then, the Vikings couldn’t avoid it anymore. Coeur d’Alene turned the ball...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
GonzagaNation.net

Latest Thoughts On Gonzaga Recruiting

With the school year underway the world of college basketball recruiting shifts its focus and enters a new phase.  On this episode Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on where Gonzaga sits with several top recruits and outlines what Zag fans need to be watching for in the near future.  Make ...
SPOKANE, WA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Hounds earn sloppy 2-2 draw against NYRB II

If you’ve ever heard the old adage of a team “playing down to their opponent”, but weren’t quite clear on what that looks like, then look no further than tonight’s Riverhounds-Red Bull II game at Highmark Stadium. In a sloppy, funky match filled with unfinished chances, mis-dribbled balls, overhit passes and out of sync interactions, the Hounds proceeded over 90 minutes to fritter away a 2-0 lead, ultimately to come away with only a 2-2 draw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road

The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live

(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history

In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will spend 40 years in prison. Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Friday, nearly five years after the shooting. Caleb Shape opened fire at the rural high school in September 2017, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and injuring three girls. For the past week, doctors, witnesses, Sharpe’s family and victims have...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Four new stores coming to River Park Square mall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Life is slowly coming back to River Park Square mall after a difficult pandemic. Four new stores are announced to open in 2022. According to a press release from the River Park Square mall, “These new offerings complement the shopping center's blend of premier national brands and local talent.”
SPOKANE, WA

