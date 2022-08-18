ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
NPR

Politics chat: Hot issues see developments this week

It's going to be a week full of developments on the moment's biggest stories - the ongoing investigation and litigation over the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, more states restricting abortion, guns and more. So it's a great time to turn to NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us, Mara.
NPR

$4 Trillion: How The Biden Administration's Legislative Successes Became Reality

President Biden had the narrowest possible Democratic Majority in the Senate when he took office. Yet the Biden administration's legislative successes continue to pile up. He signed the American Rescue Plan just a couple months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall. Most recently Biden signed the inflation reduction act into law. These three legislative packages total up to around 4 trillion dollars.
NPR

Consider This from NPR

When President Biden took office, he had the narrowest possible Democratic majority in the Senate. So he faced a lot of questions about how he'd get his agenda through Congress, and he kept coming back to the same answer. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I know the Senate...
US News and World Report

Suit Alleging Off-Camera Jail Beatings Revived

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court cleared the way Friday for a lawsuit to proceed against guards and officials at a privately run north Louisiana jail where an inmate died with a fractured skull in 2015. The lawsuit by family members of Erie Moore includes allegations that...
