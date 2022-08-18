Read full article on original website
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Centenary College starts fall semester with many new opportunities for students
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are many new things going on at Centenary College of Louisiana for the 2022-23 school year. Students went back to the classroom Monday, Aug. 22. Over the summer, freshmen went out of the country for a program called Centenary in Paris. It’s a program that sends students to Paris, France to start their college careers. A special exhibit featuring student photography from this summer’s trip to Parish recently opened at the Norton Art Gallery. It will be on display through Sept. 4.
KSLA
Shreveport community celebrates Geek'd Con
After a short pursuit, suspects crashed the car on Burchett Street near Barksdale. If you recognize the suspect in these images or have any information related to this crime you are encouraged to call the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 318-741-8641. Tree service crane crashes into home.
KSLA
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages
(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
KSLA
Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
KSLA
Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!. The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center. The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers. “When we go it’s...
KSLA
Man accused of killing Shreveport couple again faces trial; jury selection underway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo district attorney’s office is giving another go at prosecuting a man accused of killing a Shreveport couple whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle. Jury selection is underway for the new trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins, who faces two counts of...
KSLA
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
Family escapes after crane crashes into Broadmoor home
Shreveport firefighters and SWEPCO crews are on the scene where a large crane crashed into a Broadmoore neighborhood home Saturday morning.
KSLA
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KSLA
More rain expected this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome rainfall returned to start off the week and more is on the way. We could see too much of a good thing though with Flash Flood Watches in effect for much of the area through Tuesday evening. Rain will continue to fall tonight with locally...
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
KSLA
BCPD looking for runaway teen girl
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home. Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.
Louisiana woman expected to recover after being found shot in crashed car
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found.
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate early morning carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in South Shreveport. Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. The victim reported that five masked...
Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
KTAL
Bossier City police retrieve Camaro, capture 2 carjackers after brief chase
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police captured two of the men wanted for a carjacking that happened in Shreveport early Saturday morning. The carjacking happened at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. when five masked gunmen got out of a stolen Yukon and approached the victim and took his Chevy Camaro. Two of the carjackers were said to have driven into Bossier City.
KTAL
Shreveport: 1 critically injured as he and 3 others flee from gunfire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning. According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.
