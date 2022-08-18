MASSENA, N.Y. – Weights were again stacked atop the leaderboard, but 11-time Championship Qualifier Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, brought a five-bass limit weighing 22 pounds, 12 ounces across the stage Sunday to win the first major event of his professional career, earning $200,000 and the TITLE belt at the third annual Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury – the Pro Circuit Championship – on the St. Lawrence River in Massena, New York. Shuffield earned the win by a 12-ounce margin over pro Dakota Ebare of Brookeland, Texas, who weighed a limit of 22 pounds even, good for second place and $50,000. Alabama pro Jacob Wall of New Hope, rounded out the top three, weighing a five-bass limit of 21 pounds even to take home $30,000.

