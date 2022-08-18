Read full article on original website
majorleaguefishing.com
Spencer Shuffield Wins Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Presented by Mercury on the St. Lawrence River
MASSENA, N.Y. – Weights were again stacked atop the leaderboard, but 11-time Championship Qualifier Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, brought a five-bass limit weighing 22 pounds, 12 ounces across the stage Sunday to win the first major event of his professional career, earning $200,000 and the TITLE belt at the third annual Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury – the Pro Circuit Championship – on the St. Lawrence River in Massena, New York. Shuffield earned the win by a 12-ounce margin over pro Dakota Ebare of Brookeland, Texas, who weighed a limit of 22 pounds even, good for second place and $50,000. Alabama pro Jacob Wall of New Hope, rounded out the top three, weighing a five-bass limit of 21 pounds even to take home $30,000.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Championship Sunday Starts at the TITLE on the St. Lawrence
MASSENA, N.Y. – Ten pros launched into the St. Lawrence River this morning, but only one returns as champion of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. After five days of fishing, the best of the best from the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me remain, and a battle royal for a top prize of up to $200,000 begins.
majorleaguefishing.com
Kurt Mitchell Wins Knockout Round at Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Presented by Mercury on the St. Lawrence River
MASSENA, N.Y. – After an absolute slugfest, with 13 out of 18 anglers weighing in bags over 20 pounds, pro Kurt Mitchell of Milford, Delaware, brought a five-bass limit to the stage Saturday weighing 24 pounds, 8 ounces – the largest bag of the event – to win the Knockout Round and advance to the final day of competition at the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury – the Pro Circuit Championship – in Massena, New York.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Bruiser Bronzebacks Boated at the Western End of the St. Lawrence
MASSENA, N.Y. – With the hammer down and burning fuel, several Group B pros made the long journey to the western reaches of the St. Lawrence River on Day 4 of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. It’s with good reason many anglers decide to make the run; some of the biggest smallmouth bass in the river reside near Clayton, New York, and beyond near the mouth of Lake Ontario.
adirondackalmanack.com
Posts Tagged ‘Essex County’
SARANAC LAKE – North Country Community College will provide training this fall for two important and in-demand career opportunities in the region. The college is once again offering New York State Emergency Medical Technician classes as part of an effort to address a shortage of emergency medical service workers in the North Country. Classes will take place in Malone and Saranac Lake this fall, and in Ticonderoga in the spring.
visitstlc.com
Old River Fest 2022
Old River Fest is a NEW event designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River and Ogdensburg, NY as a Port City, past and present. The 2022 festival features daily tours of the Tall Ship Nao Trinidad along with food trucks, vendors, youth activities and music in the park.
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
localsyr.com
22-year-old Hermon man dies in one-vehicle crash
RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fatal car crash resulted in the death of a Hermon man on Friday. According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Joseph Gotham was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on County Route 17 in Russell when he exited the roadway and the truck overturned several times.
wwnytv.com
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The Massena man who interrupted his own trial to plead guilty has now forced a delay in sentencing. Twenty-three-year-old Blakely Houle’s sentencing on manslaughter and assault charges was delayed Monday after he complained about his defense attorney. Houle told St. Lawrence County Court Judge...
suncommunitynews.com
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest
PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
