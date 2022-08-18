A beautiful night for some JV Gold Miller Soccer versus long time rival Carmel. The Millers had a hard fought game with some opportunities to score but we’re not able to capitalize. Back line players Sam Kattman, Jackson Morris, Mason Glanzman, and Will Chreist all helped support keeper Alex Eberhart and, midfielders Max Tucker and Mathew Prange were also able to contribute, but not find the back of the net.
The Millers got back on track at home this evening against the Lawrence North Wildcats, winning in dominant fashion, 5-0. Last week, the boys had tough matchs against the #1, #2, #15, #20, and #21 teams in the state, almost winning one against #20 Bloomington South. Tonight, the Millers got a much needed win against the Wildcats.
The Millers got moved indoors to IRC on Dean Road due to rain for their second match of the day against the Boomington South Panthers. The Panthers were very solid at #1 and #2 singles and won those courts quickly. The other three positions left were our last chance of...
The Millers faced a tough road test Saturday morning against the presumed #1 team in the state, Carmel Greyhounds. Our team gave everything they had, but lost to the talented Greyhounds, 5-0. It was our first match with a full healthy varsity lineup, and it showed how competative we could...
