Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Atlanta rapper Young Thug denied bond once again
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Bond has been denied once again for Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Thursday morning, attorneys for the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, were in court making their plea to the judge for him to be released on bond. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Woman reported missing after disappearing from Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police and a woman’s family are desperate to find her after they say she disappeared earlier this week. Savannah Sheats, 26, was reported missing by her sister, who she lives with. Her sister told police that she has not seen Sheats since Tuesday night when...
thesource.com
Witness In Young Thug RICO Case Placed in Protective Custody After Court Document Leak
A witness in the Young Thug RICO case has been placed in protective custody after a court document was leaked online stating that the witness planned to testify against YSL leader. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County prosecutor Don Geary asked the judge presiding over the case to “further...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
thesource.com
Promoter Files $150K Lawsuit Against Young Thug Over Canceled Show Due To His Incarceration
According to a report from HotNewHipHop, a promotion company has filed a lawsuit against Young Thug while he is being held in Fulton County Jail for not returning a $150K deposit for a 45-minute stage performance that would ultimately cost $300K. Back in January, A-1 Concert Entertainment contracted Young Thug,...
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
Comments / 1