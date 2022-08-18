Opinion: One of the most convoluted election cycles in Oklahoma history continues Tuesday, August 23 as voters go to the polls to decide contested primary challenges. Beyond strange are the number of campaigns filing civil action in Tulsa County. Chief among those is County Commissioner candidate Bob Jack who is suing his own campaign firm over an apparent ballot harvesting violation of Oklahoma Law. Jack says, he didn’t do it, the campaign firm says they didn’t do it and the lawsuit “unnecessary” so who did the dirty dead?

