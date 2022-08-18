ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire

After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
Mystics’ No. 1 defense wasn't strong enough for the elite Storm

All season, the Washington Mystics hung their hats on the defensive side of the ball. An ensemble of defensive studs had gathered in D.C. with one goal: to form the best defensive team in the WNBA. Whether it be from a philosophical change, a necessity due to salary cap constraints,...
Sky, Candace Parker set WNBA record in playoff victory over Liberty

The Chicago Sky obliterated the New York Liberty by a final score of 100-62 on Saturday. Candace Parker and the Sky set a new WNBA record in the lop-sided affair, as their 38-point margin of victory is the largest of all-time in the league, per Bleacher Report. The win was crucial for the Sky who […] The post Sky, Candace Parker set WNBA record in playoff victory over Liberty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, White House News

The White House reportedly does not want Dennis Rodman getting involved in the Brittney Griner situation in Russia. Over the weekend, Rodman told NBC News that he's received "permission" to head to Russia to help bring Griner home. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray feud is officially over?

It may be time to close the book on the greatest sports beef that lasted for all of two weeks. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero crossed paths again over the weekend with Atlanta Hawks veteran Dejounte Murray, this time at the CrawsOver pro-am league in Seattle, Wash. With the two lined up on opposite teams, Banchero drove on Murray during one particular possession and ended up hitting the deck. Murray quickly helped Banchero to his feet, and the two exchanged a friendly moment with one another.
