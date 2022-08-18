Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Related
Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire
After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
NBA・
Sky’s James Wade wins top executive award
James Wade, the general manager and head coach of the Chicago Sky, won 2022 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year
NBC Sports
Mystics’ No. 1 defense wasn't strong enough for the elite Storm
All season, the Washington Mystics hung their hats on the defensive side of the ball. An ensemble of defensive studs had gathered in D.C. with one goal: to form the best defensive team in the WNBA. Whether it be from a philosophical change, a necessity due to salary cap constraints,...
Phoenix Mercury's season at risk without injured Shey Peddy in Game 2 at Las Vegas Aces
Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed against the Las Vegas Aces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sky, Candace Parker set WNBA record in playoff victory over Liberty
The Chicago Sky obliterated the New York Liberty by a final score of 100-62 on Saturday. Candace Parker and the Sky set a new WNBA record in the lop-sided affair, as their 38-point margin of victory is the largest of all-time in the league, per Bleacher Report. The win was crucial for the Sky who […] The post Sky, Candace Parker set WNBA record in playoff victory over Liberty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, White House News
The White House reportedly does not want Dennis Rodman getting involved in the Brittney Griner situation in Russia. Over the weekend, Rodman told NBC News that he's received "permission" to head to Russia to help bring Griner home. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics, Game 2: TV channel, live stream, prediction, odds
The Seattle Storm host the Washington Mystics for a competitive battle as the WNBA Playoffs continue on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. Here’s how to watch. The 2022 WNBA Playoffs have seen both unexpected upsets and predictable dominance, but the Seattle Storm series against the Washington Mystics offers neither.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero go for Round 2 of heated rivalry at Seattle Pro-Am
One of the hot storylines this go-round has been the emerging rivalry between Banchero, the overall No.1 pick this year out of Duke, and the Hawks Dejounte Murray. Both took part in the CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday in Seattle.
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray feud is officially over?
It may be time to close the book on the greatest sports beef that lasted for all of two weeks. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero crossed paths again over the weekend with Atlanta Hawks veteran Dejounte Murray, this time at the CrawsOver pro-am league in Seattle, Wash. With the two lined up on opposite teams, Banchero drove on Murray during one particular possession and ended up hitting the deck. Murray quickly helped Banchero to his feet, and the two exchanged a friendly moment with one another.
Comments / 0