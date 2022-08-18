It may be time to close the book on the greatest sports beef that lasted for all of two weeks. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero crossed paths again over the weekend with Atlanta Hawks veteran Dejounte Murray, this time at the CrawsOver pro-am league in Seattle, Wash. With the two lined up on opposite teams, Banchero drove on Murray during one particular possession and ended up hitting the deck. Murray quickly helped Banchero to his feet, and the two exchanged a friendly moment with one another.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO