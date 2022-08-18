“Nothing makes up for the upset at being turned away at the boarding gate after looking forward to going away.”Tracey Robbens is one of thousands of British travellers wrongly denied boarding by airlines who chose to ignore the post-Brexit European Union rules on passport validity. In January she and her husband Tommy travelled from their home in Penzance to London Gatwick airport for a flight to Ljubljana. They planned to stay a couple of nights in the Slovenian capital and then move on to Lake Bled for five days of walking and exploring.Both had valid passports that entitled them to...

