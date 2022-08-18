Read full article on original website
Evelyn Gage
2d ago
Judging a book by its cover. How sad. How much did your shoes cost... just what I thought. It's the poor that flash not the rich. That's why they stay rich and we judge.
Reply(1)
25
Billie Edmonds
3d ago
Different strokes for different folks. He's never been into fashion, which is okay. But today's players with Duncan's skills earn top dollar. The yesterday players like actors, earned peanuts, and made bad investments. I can't imagine LeBron James , or Magic ever going broke. I think they gave learned from ex-players, how to manage their money.
Reply(4)
15
T.J.N
2d ago
He's Rich so it don't matter Rich folks don't dress like poor folks they actually dress poor... Don't let that go over ya head's
Reply(1)
18
