“Fans are amused”- Twitter reacts as Harry Styles play golf in yellow bellbottoms at National Golf Club, Canada

It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. As you can see in the photo below, Camila and Austin seen sharing a sweet kiss during a lunch date. Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago, when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO