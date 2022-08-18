ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Center for Biological Diversity Sues the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to Protect the Endangered Barrens Topminnow’s Habitat

By Wilson Fay
lawstreetmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too

In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Endangered Species#Habitats#Agency#Barrens
Outdoor Life

Can Game Wardens Hang Trail Cameras on Your Private Property?

There’s a regulatory gray area when it comes to game wardens surveilling private property, and two hunting clubs in Pennsylvania are currently challenging the issue. In December, the Punxsutawney Hunting Club and the Pitch Pine Hunting Club, which collectively own and operate over 5,000 acres of forested land, sued the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Their lawsuit alleges that PGC game wardens routinely ignored “No Trespassing” signs and locked gates in order to spy on club members without a warrant.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outdoor Life

Unfamiliar Fish Turns Out to Be Connecticut’s New State-Record Cobia

When Connecticut angler John Bertolasio hooked into a pending state-record cobia earlier this week, he thought it was a shark at first. While the species’ range stretches all the way from Canada to Argentina, cobia aren’t typically caught in Long Island Sound. They are much more common in southeastern waters.
The Associated Press

Ruling clouds future of southeast Alaska king salmon fishery

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial king salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska, after a conservation group challenged the government’s approval of the harvest as a threat to protected fish and the endangered killer whales that eat them.
Outdoor Life

Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range

Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track

A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback.Twin Pines Minerals said the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the company by once again relinquishing the agency's regulatory oversight of the proposed mine in southeast Georgia near the Okefenokee, home to the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.“We appreciate the Corps’ willingness to reverse itself and make things right,"...
GEORGIA STATE
Good News Network

Toxic Coal Mine Becomes Wildlife Refuge Known For Rare White Lilies

Coal mining left a legacy of destroyed habitats and polluted waters down in the middle of Alabama, but thanks to the state’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation program, a wildlife refuge is bringing back spectacular natural beauty—and thousands of tourists clamoring for photographs of a rare white lily. When...
ALABAMA STATE
Outdoor Life

Man Fined $9,000 for Poaching Striped Bass, Then Dumping Them Overboard While Fleeing Law Enforcement

A federal judge with the Environmental Protection Agency hit a striped bass fisherman with a hefty fine last month after he was caught illegally harvesting fish in protected federal waters. Judge Christine D. Coughlin explained that she imposed the $9,000 fine on William McLaughlin III because in addition to poaching a fragile resource, McLaughlin was seen throwing multiple stripers overboard as he attempted to flee law enforcement in his boat.
People

Sea Turtle Hatchlings Found in Louisiana For The First Time In 75 Years

Sea turtle hatchlings were spotted by state officials for the first time in 75 years, just off Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands, on Wednesday. The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) discovered hatchlings of Kemp's ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge. These groups confirmed in a release that this sighting was the first of its kind on the islands in at least 75 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

African rhino poaching falls but illegal hunting still threatens species

African rhino poaching rates have fallen since 2018, figures show, but thousands are still being illegally hunted, threatening the species’ future, experts warn.In 2015, killings hit a peak of 5.3 per cent of the species’ population, but last year they dropped to 2.3 per cent, according to a report.Covid-19 lockdowns meant poaching rates in 2020 dramatically reduced in several African countries, the report authors say.However, at least 2,707 rhinos were still poached across Africa between 2018 and last year.“The overall decline in poaching of rhinos is encouraging, yet this remains an acute threat to the survival of these iconic animals,”...
ANIMALS
ScienceBlog.com

Draining the Water Tower

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that The Tibetan Plateau will experience significant water loss this century due to global warming. The reservoirs of the Tibetan Plateau, which covers much of southern China and northern India, are known as the ‘water tower’ of Asia. Fed by monsoons, they currently supply freshwater for nearly two billion people who live downstream, providing irrigation, drinking water, and hydropower. However, despite its importance the plateau’s complex terrain has meant that the impacts of climate change on past and future terrestrial water storage (which includes all the above- and below-ground water) in the region have largely been underexplored.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy