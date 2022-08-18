The Center for Biological Diversity Sues the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to Protect the Endangered Barrens Topminnow’s Habitat

Read full article on original website
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too
In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
A prehistoric fish may be spawning in Georgia for the first time in 50 years
Researchers in Georgia counting lake sturgeon — a species that has existed for more than 136 million years — have found females with mature eggs.
Hungry Grizzly Bear Charges After Mountain Goat Herd Past Group of Stunned Hikers: VIDEO
Sometimes you go outdoors and the outdoors comes right at you. A hungry grizzly bear excited hikers as it chased mountain goats at Glacier National Park. When you visit a national park, seeing the wildlife live their natural lives is one of the best parts about it! However, wildlife can get a little too close at times.
Can Game Wardens Hang Trail Cameras on Your Private Property?
There’s a regulatory gray area when it comes to game wardens surveilling private property, and two hunting clubs in Pennsylvania are currently challenging the issue. In December, the Punxsutawney Hunting Club and the Pitch Pine Hunting Club, which collectively own and operate over 5,000 acres of forested land, sued the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Their lawsuit alleges that PGC game wardens routinely ignored “No Trespassing” signs and locked gates in order to spy on club members without a warrant.
Unfamiliar Fish Turns Out to Be Connecticut’s New State-Record Cobia
When Connecticut angler John Bertolasio hooked into a pending state-record cobia earlier this week, he thought it was a shark at first. While the species’ range stretches all the way from Canada to Argentina, cobia aren’t typically caught in Long Island Sound. They are much more common in southeastern waters.
Ruling clouds future of southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial king salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska, after a conservation group challenged the government’s approval of the harvest as a threat to protected fish and the endangered killer whales that eat them.
Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range
Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track
A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback.Twin Pines Minerals said the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the company by once again relinquishing the agency's regulatory oversight of the proposed mine in southeast Georgia near the Okefenokee, home to the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.“We appreciate the Corps’ willingness to reverse itself and make things right,"...
Toxic Coal Mine Becomes Wildlife Refuge Known For Rare White Lilies
Coal mining left a legacy of destroyed habitats and polluted waters down in the middle of Alabama, but thanks to the state’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation program, a wildlife refuge is bringing back spectacular natural beauty—and thousands of tourists clamoring for photographs of a rare white lily. When...
Man Fined $9,000 for Poaching Striped Bass, Then Dumping Them Overboard While Fleeing Law Enforcement
A federal judge with the Environmental Protection Agency hit a striped bass fisherman with a hefty fine last month after he was caught illegally harvesting fish in protected federal waters. Judge Christine D. Coughlin explained that she imposed the $9,000 fine on William McLaughlin III because in addition to poaching a fragile resource, McLaughlin was seen throwing multiple stripers overboard as he attempted to flee law enforcement in his boat.
Sea Turtle Hatchlings Found in Louisiana For The First Time In 75 Years
Sea turtle hatchlings were spotted by state officials for the first time in 75 years, just off Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands, on Wednesday. The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) discovered hatchlings of Kemp's ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge. These groups confirmed in a release that this sighting was the first of its kind on the islands in at least 75 years.
African rhino poaching falls but illegal hunting still threatens species
African rhino poaching rates have fallen since 2018, figures show, but thousands are still being illegally hunted, threatening the species’ future, experts warn.In 2015, killings hit a peak of 5.3 per cent of the species’ population, but last year they dropped to 2.3 per cent, according to a report.Covid-19 lockdowns meant poaching rates in 2020 dramatically reduced in several African countries, the report authors say.However, at least 2,707 rhinos were still poached across Africa between 2018 and last year.“The overall decline in poaching of rhinos is encouraging, yet this remains an acute threat to the survival of these iconic animals,”...
Draining the Water Tower
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that The Tibetan Plateau will experience significant water loss this century due to global warming. The reservoirs of the Tibetan Plateau, which covers much of southern China and northern India, are known as the ‘water tower’ of Asia. Fed by monsoons, they currently supply freshwater for nearly two billion people who live downstream, providing irrigation, drinking water, and hydropower. However, despite its importance the plateau’s complex terrain has meant that the impacts of climate change on past and future terrestrial water storage (which includes all the above- and below-ground water) in the region have largely been underexplored.
The USFWS Just Released Its First Full Duck Count in Three Years, and It’s Not Great
Waterfowlers across the country have been waiting for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to release its 2022 Waterfowl Population Status Report, but the results aren’t exactly encouraging. The overall population is only down 4 percent from the long-term average, but went down 12 percent since 2019. The annual...
