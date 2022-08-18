Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
Northbridge High's Reilly wins mile at Falmouth Road Race event
Northbridge High rising junior Marcus Reilly won the Tommy Cochary High School Mile Saturday at the Falmouth Track Festival, part of the festivities leading to Sunday's Falmouth Road Race. Reilly finished in a blistering 4:17.99, winning by more than 3 seconds in the heat against an impressive invitational field at...
goholycross.com
Holy Cross Crusaders
GOAL by SIE Bagnall, Annie Assist by Keohane, Cora. GOAL by HCR Ciatto, Francesca Assist by Adams, Samantha. Clock HCR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SIE Score Play. 00:00 Fini, Angela at goalie for Siena. 00:00 Castagnetti, Izzy at goalie for Holy Cross. 03:48 Foul on Pettet,...
WCVB
Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
Middleboro team eliminated at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The Middleboro's Little League team was eliminated Saturday.The Pennsylvania team won 7-5 during Middleboro's second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Pennsylvania will now play again on Sunday. Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. The cheering squad back home was certainly proud though. Kids and families were decked out in Middleboro Little League gear for a big watch party. This was the first Massachusetts team to make it to Williamsport in over a decade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
homenewshere.com
Jack Moran Golf Tournament returns with another jam packed field: 2nd Annual Tournament in honor of Wilmington resident
WILMINGTON — To those who knew and loved Jack Moran, the Wilmington native was a truly special man. He was the life of the party, the one you count always count on when you needed a favor, or just needed a friend. He was the type of person who made everyone around him feel great.
Central Mass. by the Numbers
For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
homenewshere.com
Visit Polar Park, home of the Woo Sox
The new home of the Red Sox minor league team, the Worcester Red Sox, is Polar Park in Worcester. We recently took a tour of the park and it is clear that this facility was thoughtfully designed. The park has become an activity hub for the community, game day or not.
Boston Globe
In 2013, Mike Uva couldn’t catch a break so he created one. Now he’s a freelance sports reporter for Ch. 4
To Ch. 4 sports viewers, Mike Uva is a new face. But to him, the Boston sports scene has a lifetime’s worth of familiarity. All that’s new to him is the fulfillment of a dream. Uva recently joined the Ch. 4 sports department in a freelance role, filling...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: How the summer drought impacts local golf courses
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The hot dry days of summer continue on for western Mass. You may have noticed your lawn browning in recent weeks, but you aren’t alone. Local golf courses haven’t been seeing their usual lush green grasses as well. But is the heat impacting business or the game?
Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday
There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What does the summer drought mean for the fall foliage in New England?
BOSTON — Don’t be fooled by the browning lawns and the ongoing severe drought, the foliage in New England this fall will be “amazing,” but the beautiful colors might peak later than usual in some areas, a new forecast predicted. Northern regions and mountain areas won’t...
whdh.com
Local brewery teams up with Patriots for new beer
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Cisco Brewers have teamed up with the New England Patriots to launch a new beer ahead of the 2022 season. “Forever New England Gameday IPA” features the classic “Pat the Patriot” logo on it’s can to match the throwback uniforms the Pats will wearing during select home games this season.
When does school start in Worcester County? Find out here
Here is the first day of class at public school districts in Worcester County:. Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School: Sept. 1. Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical School: Aug. 22. Blackstone-Millville: Aug. 31. Clinton: Aug. 31. Douglas: Aug. 31. Dudley-Charlton: Aug. 31. Fitchburg: Aug. 29. Francis W. Parker Charter Essential...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Palmer fisherman wins $1M lottery from Northampton store
A man from Palmer, who enjoys fishing, is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
Comments / 0