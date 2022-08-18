ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

goholycross.com

Holy Cross Crusaders

GOAL by SIE Bagnall, Annie Assist by Keohane, Cora. GOAL by HCR Ciatto, Francesca Assist by Adams, Samantha. Clock HCR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SIE Score Play. 00:00 Fini, Angela at goalie for Siena. 00:00 Castagnetti, Izzy at goalie for Holy Cross. 03:48 Foul on Pettet,...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Middleboro team eliminated at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The Middleboro's Little League team was eliminated Saturday.The Pennsylvania team won 7-5 during Middleboro's second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Pennsylvania will now play again on Sunday. Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. The cheering squad back home was certainly proud though. Kids and families were decked out in Middleboro Little League gear for a big watch party. This was the first Massachusetts team to make it to Williamsport in over a decade. 
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Visit Polar Park, home of the Woo Sox

The new home of the Red Sox minor league team, the Worcester Red Sox, is Polar Park in Worcester. We recently took a tour of the park and it is clear that this facility was thoughtfully designed. The park has become an activity hub for the community, game day or not.
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: How the summer drought impacts local golf courses

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The hot dry days of summer continue on for western Mass. You may have noticed your lawn browning in recent weeks, but you aren’t alone. Local golf courses haven’t been seeing their usual lush green grasses as well. But is the heat impacting business or the game?
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday

There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Local brewery teams up with Patriots for new beer

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Cisco Brewers have teamed up with the New England Patriots to launch a new beer ahead of the 2022 season. “Forever New England Gameday IPA” features the classic “Pat the Patriot” logo on it’s can to match the throwback uniforms the Pats will wearing during select home games this season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

