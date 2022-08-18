Read full article on original website
Police issue alert for missing Penfield man
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield Monday evening. Police said Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants, driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with New York […]
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for June shooting on Epworth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police arrested 33-year-old Marquis Brown for a shooting on Epworth Street that happened on June 15. The victim, a 33-year-old man, walked into Strong Hospital with a lower body gunshot wound. He survived the shooting after medical treatment and Rochester police later learned about the place of the shooting.
13 WHAM
Police searching for missing man from Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield. Police say Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Penfield at 11:15 a.m. Biermann is 5'8", 150 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a navy blue...
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
iheart.com
Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified
Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
WHEC TV-10
East High Superintendent speaks about young gun violence victim: “We could’ve learned so much from him.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was an emotional day for the family, and friends of 16-year-old Jaquise Davis. Monday they celebrated his life at a service for the teen who was shot, and killed as he walked home from work earlier this month. News10NBC was at the church during the...
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Fatal Shooting on Rochester's Southwest Side
UPDATE: Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers
New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
13 WHAM
Man headed to prison for firing illegal gun into large crowd in Rochester in 2020
Rochester, N.Y. — A man will spend the next 16 years to life in prison for firing an illegal gun into a crowd on the Fourth of July two years ago. New York State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano sentenced Shallah Sherman, 26, on Monday. He had been convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say he fired an illegal gun into a crowd of over 100 people.
13 WHAM
Tik Tok viral video leading to more car thefts
Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton police are warning drivers about a viral trend on Tik Tok they say is leading to more car thefts. Police say a juvenile is in custody and more arrests could be made after four stolen vehicles were recovered over the weekend. Tik Tok is a...
RPD says two men dead in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday. The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s on the sidewalk who had been shot in […]
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office warns about thefts from cars
Anything of value should not be left inside a vehicle while no one's inside, the Sheriff's Office advises.
Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. They attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim, […]
NYSP: 2 killed in Thruway crash in Genesee County
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people have died following a crash on the I-90 on Sunday in Genesee County, according to New York State Police. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the west bound lane at the Slusser Road overpass in Pembroke.
Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop, state police say
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
Lyons woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP., P.A. (WETM) – A Lyons, New York, woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August 16. […]
13 WHAM
RPD: Suspect in double shooting arrested for shooting into house with children
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been arrested for shooting two women last week on Rochester's west side. And he's accused of shooting into a house with children earlier this year. Police say Travis Collier, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday on Maple Street. Officers say they...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras
ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
