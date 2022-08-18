Read full article on original website
Zach Moss rushes for two touchdowns Saturday
Zach Moss carried the ball four times for 19 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in the Bills' 42-15 win over the Broncos. Moss made the most of his opportunity against Denver's second unit Saturday, finding the end zone twice. The running back continues to be an afterthought in most fantasy drafts, especially with rookie James Cook and Devin Singletary also running with plenty of success this season. This backfield situation needs more clarity to confidently select any of the three at this point.
Matt Corral diagnosed with Lisfranc injury, likely out for season
Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury after being stepped on in Friday's preseason game, which will likely keep him out for the entirety of the season. (Joe Person on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. After X-rays did not give back great results on Friday, Corral went in for an MRI on Saturday...
Tyrion Davis-Price rushes for 41 yards in win versus Vikings
49ers rookie RB Tyrion Davis-Price rushed 10 times for 41 yards and caught his lone target for six yards in San Francisco's win against Minnesota. Davis-Price once again notched a team-high 10 carries, and was slightly more efficient this time compared to last game. He'll look to build on this performance in the preseason finale against the Texans on August 25th, though fantasy managers should be aware that he likely faces an uphill battle for meaningful touches to start the year with how deep this 49ers backfield is.
Tua Tagovailoa starts in first preseason action Saturday
Tagovailoa tossed a couple pretty completions as he prepares for a potential breakout campaign in 2022. The Alabama product has two elite wide receivers, an improved offensive line, an upgraded running back room, and a new head coach in Mike McDaniel heading into the season. The time is now for Tagovailoa to breakout and you can draft him at a major discount. According to FantasyPros consensus ADP, the 24-year-old is being drafted as the QB16.
Wan'Dale Robinson catches three passes on Sunday
According to reports out of training camp, Wan'Dale Robinson will be used in a multitude of ways in the new-look Giants' offense. The team has not fully opened up their playbook in the preseason, which is likely the reason for the rookie wide receiver's struggles thus far. Fantasy managers may have to wait until Week 1 of the regular season to see Robinson's true role in the offense, but is worth a late-round flier based on his talent and upside.
Daniel Bellinger records two catches on Sunday
Bellinger seems to have cemented himself as the starting tight end for the Giants. It is unclear how big of a role the rookie will have, but with his blocking and receiving abilities he will find himself on the field more times than not. Bellinger made an uncharacteristic mistake on Sunday, dropping a pass that resulted in an interception. The blunder did not seem to phase Daniel Jones, who said after the game that he knows Bellinger "will make that play" in the future.
Isaiah Likely goes for 100 yards, TD Sunday
Isaiah Likely caught all eight of his targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 preseason win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Likely got the start and exploded, operating as Tyler Huntley's favorite target throughout the first half. The fourth-round rookie out of Coastal Carolina has now tallied 144 receiving yards through two preseason contests. Likely will not play ahead of star tight end Mark Andrews but the Ravens may be forced to figure out ways to get him on the field regardless. He needs to be added in all deeper dynasty formats going forward.
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) deemed 'week to week'
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller is being deemed "week to week" with an ankle injury he sustained during the team's preseason game and may miss the season opener. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's still uncertain how much Spiller will factor into the...
Desmond Ridder throws for 143 yards versus Jets
Ridder compiled 143 yards in just two drives on Monday night, and was able to record 10 completions on 13 attempts, after requiring 22 attempts in his preseason debut. On the other hand, he failed to produce any rushing yards this game, after going for 59 yards on six carries last week. Ridder will look to end on a strong note in the Falcons' preseason finale against the Jaguars on August 27th, especially to boost his odds of seeing the field in the regular season sooner rather than later. For now, veteran Marcus Mariota should be considered the heavy favorite to be under center for Week 1.
League-Winning Wide Receivers to Target Late (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are wide receivers experts feel carry league-winning upside into the 2022 fantasy football season. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
Joshua Palmer enters concussion protocol
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer has entered concussion protocol per head coach Brandon Staley. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) This likely rules Palmer out for at least the team's final preseason game with a likely return in time for the team's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Palmer should still be considered a target in the late rounds of fantasy drafts with upside tied to a high-powered offense led by QB Justin Herbert, especially with the expectation he takes the Chargers' WR3 role ahead of WR Jalen Guyton.
4 Tight End Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. We’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season. Rankings noted using FantasyPros...
Logan Thomas still on PUP list, inactive against Kansas City
Logan Thomas remains on the PUP list through the Commanders' second preseason game as he recovers from a major knee injury he suffered late last season. Thomas remains the Commanders' top option at TE when healthy, and there has been some optimism he could return for their Week 1 matchup versus Jacksonville. Wentz has a history of favoring TEs and if Thomas is fully healthy early in the season he could be a borderline starter at the extremely thin position for fantasy managers. Thomas' ability in the red zone gives him a very solid weekly season that could offer fantasy managers upside, but his weekly floor is certain to be very low with the receiving options the Commanders have invested in around Wentz. In most leagues, Thomas should remain undrafted, but he is someone fantasy managers should keep on their radar early in the season.
Video: 10 Must Have Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ranking players is what we do at FantasyPros. It’s what you want as a fantasy player. “Tell me who to draft ahead of everyone else once I’m on the clock.” Does that sound like something you’d say? What if we told you that rankings aren’t the only thing you should be looking at? Here is Andrew Erickson’s Top 10 MUST HAVE Running Backs for the 2022 Fantasy Football season.
Daniel Jones efficient in second preseason game
Daniel Jones completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 116 yards and one interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Bengals. Jones looked accurate and decisive in his second preseason outing of 2022. The one interception on the stat sheet is deceiving without context; Jones delivered a well-thrown ball to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who dropped the pass, resulting in the Bengals securing a turnover. Jones also showed his ability to use his legs and pick up meaningful yards when plays break down, rushing one time for five yards and picking up a first down. The fourth-year quarterback has shown obvious signs of improvement through training camp and the preseason and offers value to fantasy managers as a passer and rusher of the football. Jones is currently being drafted as QB27 according to FantasyPros' average draft position.
Trey Sermon bottled up for second straight preseason game
49ers RB Trey Sermon rushed five times for eight yards and caught 1-of-2 targets for four yards in Saturday evening's win in Minnesota. While the 49ers rested a strong majority of their starters this week, Sermon did serve as the lead running back ahead of rookie Tyrion Davis-Price to begin the game. He was largely ineffective once again, and has mustered a combined 19 yards on 11 carries through both contests. Davis-Price has generally looked like the more serviceable tailback between the two thus far, but as of now the running back depth chart looks very murky behind Elijah Mitchell.
Albert Wilson released by Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have released WR Albert Wilson. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Wilson is entering his eighth NFL season after stints with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings signed him on June 1, but despite a two-touchdown preseason debut, have chosen to release Wilson. Regardless, Wilson likely does not hold much fantasy value in any format this season.
Stevie Scott III waived by Denver
Scott has been fighting for a roster spot since entering the NFL, but he won't make the cut for Denver, who are already set at the position ahead of the season. The young running back is an unfortunate casualty of roster cutdowns, but it's possible that he could find himself on a practice squad somewhere this year.
Tom Brady expected back with Bucs 'very shortly'
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week and that this was the originally planned timeline. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Brady took a leave of absence earlier this month for personal reasons, but it sounds like this was a known plan by all involved. Fantasy managers are drafting the 45-year-old as the ninth QB off the board. He threw for over 5,000 yards in 2021 and has a new contingent of offensive weapons at his disposal heading into this year, so the only question about his fantasy status is his continued ability to defy the laws of age, but it would be silly to start betting against him now.
Erickson’s Top 10 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Takeaways: Running Backs (2022)
One of the best and underutilized tools on the FantasyPros website is the Boom or Bust Report. I was recently re-introduced to the tool while conducting research for the launch of the 2022 FantasyPros Draft Kit. Here are my top takeaways for running backs after digging into the Boom or...
