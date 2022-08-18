Logan Thomas remains on the PUP list through the Commanders' second preseason game as he recovers from a major knee injury he suffered late last season. Thomas remains the Commanders' top option at TE when healthy, and there has been some optimism he could return for their Week 1 matchup versus Jacksonville. Wentz has a history of favoring TEs and if Thomas is fully healthy early in the season he could be a borderline starter at the extremely thin position for fantasy managers. Thomas' ability in the red zone gives him a very solid weekly season that could offer fantasy managers upside, but his weekly floor is certain to be very low with the receiving options the Commanders have invested in around Wentz. In most leagues, Thomas should remain undrafted, but he is someone fantasy managers should keep on their radar early in the season.

