Kearney Hub
Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
knopnews2.com
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
NebraskaTV
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
Kearney Hub
Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board
KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
gothenburgleader.com
Board Sets Policies in Place as New School Year Kicks Off
The Aug. 8 meeting of the Gothenburg Public Schools Board of Education began with two public hearings; the first was to review the policy pertaining to student fees for activities and projects, the second was to review the policy related to parental and guardian involvement in education practices. Neither of those hearings had any comments from anyone other than Superintendent Allison Jonas, and neither required a motion.
1011now.com
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
gothenburgleader.com
Registration For Field Day is Due Monday
Nebraska Extension will host their annual Water, Crops, and Soil Health Field Day on Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center (WCREEC) in North Platte. This year’s field day features two tracts - Critical Issues in Ag and Soil Health, where participants have the option to pick which sessions they want to attend throughout the day. In-field demonstrations will be available in addition to producer panel discussions, current challenges in the global supply chain issues, fertilizer and chemical availability for next year, pest management strategies, nutrient management, and irrigation technologies.
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
gothenburgleader.com
Gothenburg Grad Receives Stipend for Summer Research
Five Department of Agronomy and Horticulture students are among 175 Husker undergraduates awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer. Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative...
gothenburgleader.com
New Staff Members, New Programs at Gothenburg YMCA
The YMCA at Gothenburg Health has two new faces among the ranks, and Director Julie Czochara said she is excited about the level of energy and the new ideas these two young men bring to the table. Micah Waskowiak is a native of Omaha. He and his wife, Stephanie, moved...
gothenburgleader.com
Register Now for WIA’s Herd That! Conference
The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program is hosting their second Annual Herd That! Conference Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Topics of interest include market outlooks, livestock insurance, veterinarian practice, and more.
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
Kearney Hub
Kearney will get AT&T store, but when?
KEARNEY — An AT&T sign went up at 3901 Second Ave. on Thursday, ending the mystery of what business would occupy the vacant building at one of Kearney’s busiest intersections. A crew from The Sign Center continued its sign-hanging work at the AT&T site on Friday. Liberty Cleaners...
gothenburgleader.com
GHS Alum Recognized as ‘Student of the Month’
Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus has recognized Ryan Brown as the “Ag Student of the Month” for July. To be selected, Ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program. A native of Gothenburg, Brown chose SCC because he was...
gothenburgleader.com
Leon James Harbur
Leon James Harbur, age 2 months, of Gothenburg, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 10, 2022, in Gothenburg. Leon was born June 17, 2022, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, son of Tanner Harbur and Jessie Craig. Leon was attracted to the colors pink, red and purple, this...
gothenburgleader.com
GH Gives a Healthy Welcome Back to School
Gothenburg Health enjoyed seeing everyone at Back to School night. We played spin to win prizes such as backpacks with school supplies, pop its, mop topper pens and more! Our nurses handed out over 360 at-home COVID test kits. We are passionate about serving our community.
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
gothenburgleader.com
Kru Guy White
Dallas Lee and Shaylee White of North Platte proudly announce the birth of a son, born July 26, 2022, at Gothenburg Health. Kru Guy White weighed 7 pounds and birth and measured 19 ⅜ inches in length. Grandparents are Dallas Guy and Renee White of North Platte, Ray Stout of Hershey and Alee Stout of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Albert and Arta Senneman of North Platte, and Charlie and Sara Stout of Hershey.
