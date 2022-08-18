The Aug. 8 meeting of the Gothenburg Public Schools Board of Education began with two public hearings; the first was to review the policy pertaining to student fees for activities and projects, the second was to review the policy related to parental and guardian involvement in education practices. Neither of those hearings had any comments from anyone other than Superintendent Allison Jonas, and neither required a motion.

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO