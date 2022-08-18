Read full article on original website
gothenburgleader.com
Marilyn A. Burkhalter
Marilyn A. Burkhalter, 78 of Gothenburg, formerly of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg. She was born on Dec. 19, 1943, in Kearney to Gerald and A. Doris (Marshall) Elliott. The family made their home on a farm near Riverdale and in...
gothenburgleader.com
Register Now for WIA’s Herd That! Conference
The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program is hosting their second Annual Herd That! Conference Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Topics of interest include market outlooks, livestock insurance, veterinarian practice, and more.
gothenburgleader.com
Kru Guy White
Dallas Lee and Shaylee White of North Platte proudly announce the birth of a son, born July 26, 2022, at Gothenburg Health. Kru Guy White weighed 7 pounds and birth and measured 19 ⅜ inches in length. Grandparents are Dallas Guy and Renee White of North Platte, Ray Stout of Hershey and Alee Stout of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Albert and Arta Senneman of North Platte, and Charlie and Sara Stout of Hershey.
gothenburgleader.com
Gothenburg Grad Receives Stipend for Summer Research
Five Department of Agronomy and Horticulture students are among 175 Husker undergraduates awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer. Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative...
gothenburgleader.com
New Staff Members, New Programs at Gothenburg YMCA
The YMCA at Gothenburg Health has two new faces among the ranks, and Director Julie Czochara said she is excited about the level of energy and the new ideas these two young men bring to the table. Micah Waskowiak is a native of Omaha. He and his wife, Stephanie, moved...
gothenburgleader.com
Gothenburg Volleyball Girls Search for Leader
Sports are a team event. They involve individuals working together as a whole towards a united goal, but each team naturally chooses a leader to motivate them when times are tough and unite them. Coach Bryson Mahlberg of Gothenburg’s volleyball team says he’s looking forward to discovering who this year’s leader will be.
gothenburgleader.com
Leon James Harbur
Leon James Harbur, age 2 months, of Gothenburg, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 10, 2022, in Gothenburg. Leon was born June 17, 2022, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, son of Tanner Harbur and Jessie Craig. Leon was attracted to the colors pink, red and purple, this...
gothenburgleader.com
Caleb Tanner Hydo
Caleb Tanner Hydo, stillborn son of Jessica and Todd Hydo, was born into heaven Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Gothenburg Health. A family graveside will be held in the Austin Cemetery near Rockville on Friday, Aug. 19. Survivors include his parents and a brother, Travis of Gothenburg; and grandparents, Robert...
gothenburgleader.com
GHS Alum Recognized as ‘Student of the Month’
Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus has recognized Ryan Brown as the “Ag Student of the Month” for July. To be selected, Ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program. A native of Gothenburg, Brown chose SCC because he was...
gothenburgleader.com
Softball Girls Aiming to Hit 2022 Out of the Park
Gothenburg softball girls are ready to roll. Under the guidance of Coach Luke Dea, the girls are aiming for high goals this season. “I am optimistic about the upcoming season,” stated Coach Dea. “Both coaches and players have some lofty goals and expectations.”. The team has reached a...
gothenburgleader.com
GH Gives a Healthy Welcome Back to School
Gothenburg Health enjoyed seeing everyone at Back to School night. We played spin to win prizes such as backpacks with school supplies, pop its, mop topper pens and more! Our nurses handed out over 360 at-home COVID test kits. We are passionate about serving our community.
gothenburgleader.com
Seeing Improvement Makes Journey Worth It
August is National Wellness Month, which focuses on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines. But, for one Gothenburg Health nurse it is a celebration of a wellness journey that has led to renewed energy in her job and enjoyment with her family. Ashley Garza began her wellness journey in...
gothenburgleader.com
Board Sets Policies in Place as New School Year Kicks Off
The Aug. 8 meeting of the Gothenburg Public Schools Board of Education began with two public hearings; the first was to review the policy pertaining to student fees for activities and projects, the second was to review the policy related to parental and guardian involvement in education practices. Neither of those hearings had any comments from anyone other than Superintendent Allison Jonas, and neither required a motion.
